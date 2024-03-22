Owners of San Antonio goth club Cream taking over former Squeezebox space on St. Mary's

However, as suggested by the upcoming club's name, Neon Moon — which it shares with a '90s hit song by country duo Brooks & Dunn — it won't feature much in the way of gothy vibes.
"We are adding a little Guitar [sic] to the St Marys Strip!!! Neon Moon Coming Soon," a late Thursday Instagram post from Cream read. "Located at the old legendary Squeezebox!! Definitely going to put our spin on the place!!"
Simon Guerra, a partner in Cream, told the Current the new joint will offer ice house vibes and feature a blend of nu metal, country and rock along with karaoke. Renovations on the building — which will include a pergola and TVs in its outdoor space — are scheduled to start next week.
As for libations, Neon Moon will offer no-fuss classic cocktails and "a whole lotta beer," Guerra added.
Squeezebox closed in July 2023, citing the city's long-delayed construction on St. Mary's Street. Owner Aaron Peña said the loss of business was “too great to recover from."
Neon Moon, 2806 N. St. Mary's St., is slated to open sometime this year.
