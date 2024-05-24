Popular San Antonio brunch spot Nola reopening in new digs this Saturday

Nola Brunch & Beignets will reopen in new, bigger digs this Saturday, according to the relocated restaurant's owners.
"First sunrise on a new chapter in our new home on Broadway," Chef-owner Pieter Sypesteyn said in a Friday Instagram post. "First day of service is tomorrow, Sat 5/25. Come thru and enjoy the vibes. And beignets."
The St. Mary’s Strip mainstay announced its move in January, noting that the new location, 1101 Broadway, is steps from the San Antonio Riverwalk, Maverick Park and the San Antonio Museum of Art. The larger building will boast a private party room, a walk-up window and more parking than its old location.
Founded and owned by Sypesteyn and his wife Susan, the business started out as a food truck dubbed Where Y’at. A brick-and-mortar restaurant at 111 Kings Court followed. Later, Nola relocated to 720 E. Mistletoe Ave., where it solidified itself as an authority on mimosas and lemon-cream beignets.
Later this year, homegrown burger concept Pumpers will join Nola in the same development.
