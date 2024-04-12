San Antonio franchise of Dirty Dough cookie chain asks for help keeping the lights on

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Dirty Dough Cookies
The Dirty Dough's Reverse with Reese's features fudge filling in a chocolate cookie that's triple-wrapped with a peanut butter cookie and topped with a chocolate drizzle and crushed Reese's.
A San Antonio location of Dirty Dough cookie shop is asking fans in a social media post to help it stay in business.
The Stone Oak franchisee of the Arizona-based chain — which specializes in fresh-baked, stuffed cookies in more than a dozen flavor combinations — shared its plea to the San Antonio Restaurants Facebook page.
"I am BEGGING you all to come in and buy a cookie or two today (Friday) or tomorrow (Saturday)," the post read. "We need to sell 500 cookies to keep our doors open. We are staffed up and ready for a big support from our community here."
The post went on to say that the franchise owner has poured their life savings into the business, and expressed frustration that most "just don’t know we are open, where we are, or what we offer."
The store, 19903 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 104, opened in 2023 under a different franchisee, but closed just six months later
, in December of that year. Another location operates at 10722 Potranco Road, Suite 106, on the city's West Side, but is unaffiliated.
The Dirty Dough chain has more than 100 stores around the country, according to its website.
Dirty Dough's Stone Oak store is open 10 a.m.- 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.
