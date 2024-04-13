San Antonio restaurateurs tease new diner concept for Little Em’s Oyster Bar space

Instagram / littleemsoysterbar
Little Em's Oyster Bar is currently located at 1001 S. Alamo St.
San Antonio entrepreneurs Houston and Emily Carpenter have teased the name of the homestyle diner they plan to open in Southtown in coming months.
The husband and wife team responsible for Little Em’s Oyster Bar, Restaurant Claudine and Up Scale will open new concept Beau’s Tiny Diner inside the building that now houses Little Em's. The couple's Carpenter Carpenter Hospitality shared logos for the concept late Friday via a new Instagram page for the diner.
The bio reads, simply, "COMING SOON."
reached out to Carpenter Carpenter's press team for more details about Beau's and it projected opening date. The business didn't respond by press time.
Last month, the Carpenters said they plan to shutter Southtown fine-dining concept Up Scale
this spring and relocate Little Em's, now at 1001 S. Alamo St., into the building. Little Em's will operate in its current location until renovations on the Up Scale space, 1024 S. Alamo St., wrap up in late fall.
Ostensibly, the opening of Beau's Tiny Diner will follow.
The Carpenters launched Little Em's in late 2020, bringing oysters, bubbles and beatific vibes to Southtown. About a year later, they opened Up Scale, saying they wanted to bring a "sexier" dining experience to the space that formerly housed brunch haven Feast.
