San Antonio's Alamo Beer buying local craft beer brand VIVA

Alamo Beer, one of the city's largest and oldest craft beer companies, has been producing VIVA's beers under contract for more than a year.

By on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 at 4:15 pm

click to enlarge Viva Beer produces a variety of craft beers with San Antonio themes. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Viva Beer produces a variety of craft beers with San Antonio themes.
San Antonio craft brewers Alamo Beer Co. and VIVA Beer have struck a merger deal amid a wave of consolidation sweeping the industry, the Business Journal reports.

“In the last few months, it became apparent it would be better to merge,” Alamo Beer CEO and founder Eugene Simor told the publication. “VIVA is now part of Alamo. We will own it.”

VIVA is a newer entry to the market, having launched in 2020.

"Eugene has been a mentor of ours since we started,” VIVA co-owner Michael Johnson said. “With the help of the Alamo team, we know we can continue to grow the brand throughout San Antonio and beyond."

Simor told the Business Journal he expects more brewing industry consolidation, adding that it no longer makes sense to build a craft beer brand from the ground up.

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

