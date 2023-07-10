San Antonio's Aztec Theatre announces Friday, July 14 opening date for new terrace bar

The new space will open to the public Friday, July 14 from 6-10 p.m., the post states. The venue will not charge a cover fee for entry, but folks must be over the age of 21 to enter.
The new terrace bar is part of a plan to turn several floors of long-vacant offices above the historic downtown venue into a boutique hotel, replete with rooftop restaurant and bar. Plans submitted to San Antonio’s Historic and Design Review Commission in the spring of 2022 noted that the roof’s swanky glow-up would include the addition of a kitchen, bar and outdoor dining area overlooking the River Walk.
The venue’s website does not list daily hours for the new terrace space, but the Current contacted the music hall for more info. We’ll update this post if and when we get it.
The Aztec Theatre is located at 104 North St. Mary's Street.
