San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. will open new Kerrville taproom Saturday, July 1

The Kerrville location will be the craft brewer's third.

By on Mon, Jun 26, 2023 at 10:46 am

Busted Sandal Brewing Company will soon open the doors on a Hill Country taproom in Kerrville.
Instagram / bustedsandalbrewing
Busted Sandal Brewing Company will soon open the doors on a Hill Country taproom in Kerrville.
San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. will open its newest outpost in the Hill Country town of Kerrville, this Saturday, July 1, according to company officials.

The business took to Facebook over the weekend to announce grand opening details for its new taproom at 711 Water St. Dubbed Busted Sandal Favorite Saloon, the new spot will feature “20 taps of craft beer goodness along with a wine menu and a food truck on site,” the June 25 post read.

The Kerrville location will be Busted Sandal’s third. The flagship taproom, located at 7114 Oaklawn Drive, opened in 2013, slinging a core lineup of craft brews from an all-electric 10-barrel alehouse. The second location, a beer garden at 14743 Old Bandera Road in Helotes, opened in January 2020.

The San Antonio brewer produces five beers year-round, including its crisp 210 Ale, its Slippery Rock IPA and Finding Friday, a collaborative Mexican lager named for a popular Alamo City cover band.

The Kerrville taproom’s grand opening will run noon to midnight on July 1.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City's culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

