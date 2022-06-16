San Antonio's Cherrity Bar resumes normal hours Thursday following kitchen fire

A small kitchen fire last Friday forced the spot to close for several days while it recovered.

By on Thu, Jun 16, 2022 at 1:02 pm

click to enlarge Cherrity Bar and onsite ramen shop Kuriya are located near the Alamodome. - SCREEN CAPTURE / GOOGLE MAPS
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Cherrity Bar and onsite ramen shop Kuriya are located near the Alamodome.
The East Side's Cherrity Bar has resumed normal hours after a weekend kitchen fire forced it to briefly close for repairs.

The charitable drinkery’s onsite ramen shop Kuriya alerted fans to the damage in a Saturday social media post. Both the bar and the ramen shop were closed all day Tuesday and on Wednesday morning.

After a successful dinner service Wednesday, representatives say both establishments have reopened for normal hours.

Cherrity Bar, 302 Montana St., is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and noon-midnight Saturday.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Umiya 11075 W I-10 Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78230, (210)455-0299, facebook.com/Umiya-Sushi-Seafood-Bar-104115842271860 Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant Umiya has opened its first San Antonio location, serving all-you-can eat soups, salads, hibachi and sushi. The new eatery, which also includes a full bar, has taken over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 11075 Interstate 10 West, Suite 200.

Essential San Antonio sushi restaurants for Japanese-inspired dining
Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular.

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hola! 603 S. Alamo St., (210) 236-5688, holatapas.com In early May, chef-owner Rene Fernandez, who helms Southtown's Azuca Nuevo Latino, expanded his restaurant empire via Hola!. The new contemporary tapas and wine bar opened its doors May 12, offering late night dining on Friday and Saturday nights as well as an exclusive Sunday menu. The restaurant boasts its sharable, family style dining structure encouraging patrons to share tapas.

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now
Willie's Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic.

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings

