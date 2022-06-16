San Antonio's Cherrity Bar resumes normal hours Thursday following kitchen fire

click to enlarge
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Cherrity Bar and onsite ramen shop Kuriya are located near the Alamodome.
The East Side's Cherrity Bar has resumed normal hours after a weekend kitchen fire forced it to briefly close
for repairs.
The charitable drinkery’s onsite ramen shop Kuriya alerted fans to the damage in a Saturday social media post. Both the bar and the ramen shop were closed all day Tuesday and on Wednesday morning.
After a successful dinner service Wednesday, representatives say both establishments have reopened for normal hours.
Cherrity Bar, 302 Montana St., is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and noon-midnight Saturday.
