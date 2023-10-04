BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio's Idle Beer Hall & Brewery plans Oct. 12 grand opening

The brewery is the anchor tenant inside River North's anticipated Make Ready food hall.

By on Wed, Oct 4, 2023 at 1:06 pm

click to enlarge Idle Beer Hall & Brewery is located at 414 Brooklyn Avenue. - Courtesy Photo / Idle Beer Hall & Brewery
Courtesy Photo / Idle Beer Hall & Brewery
Idle Beer Hall & Brewery is located at 414 Brooklyn Avenue.
River North's much-anticipated Idle Beer Hall & Brewery, the anchor tenant in upcoming food hall Make Ready Market, will celebrate its suds at a Thursday, Oct. 12, grand opening.

San Antonio's newest craft brewery will offer beers made onsite in addition to a full bar. It will operate from a 15,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor space at Make Ready, which is located in the historic Cavender Cadillac Building.

Idle was one of the first tenants confirmed Make Ready, which also will house local businesses including Sofia’s Pizzeria, Four Brothers and Thai Bird. Caffeine fiends already line up at Mila Coffee's standalone space at Make Ready, and officials expect the rest of the concepts to open this fall.

Idle's opening brews will include a West Coast IPA, a hazy IPA, an Oktoberfest, a kolsch and a peach kolsch, according to the brewery's owners. What's more, the spot will feature updated, seasonally driven takes on classic cocktails available on draft. The bar also will prepare cocktails on demand.

Idle Head Brewer Brandon Pettit has more than five years' brewing experience from his days at San Antonio-area brewing institutions Altstadt Brewery and Alamo Beer Co.
click to enlarge Idle Beer Hall & Brewery's revamped indoor space boasts an 18-seat bar area. - Courtesy Photo / Idle Beer Hall & Brewery
Courtesy Photo / Idle Beer Hall & Brewery
Idle Beer Hall & Brewery's revamped indoor space boasts an 18-seat bar area.
Idle's indoor space boasts an 18-seat bar area as well as communal tables, nooks with vintage couches, skee ball and pool tabes. Its expansive patio is dog friendly.

Folks who can’t wait for the grand opening can snag a preview brew starting this Friday.

