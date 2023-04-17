Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

We now know more about the tenants coming to San Antonio's Make Ready Market food hall

Among the confirmed details is a grand opening date for SA-born Mila Coffee on Monday, May 1.

By on Mon, Apr 17, 2023 at 5:25 pm

click to enlarge Make Ready Market is slated to open this year. - Photo Courtesy Make Ready Market
Photo Courtesy Make Ready Market
Make Ready Market is slated to open this year.
More details have emerged about the tenants of an upcoming 10-stall food hall in San Antonio’s River North neighborhood.

Make Ready Market confirmed the addition of more food- and drink-focused tenants, including Asian fried chicken concept Thai Bird, bar concept Garaje Cantina, Idle Beer Hall & Brewery and a burger joint called EET UP from the owners of OrderUp, a representative of the food hall confirmed to the Current.

Those will join previously confirmed concepts Tiny Pies and Venezuelan restaurant Four Brothers — both based in Austin — as well as San Antonio-born Mila Coffee and Pescado Bravo.

Mila is gearing up for a Thursday, April 20 soft opening of its Make Ready Market shop, according a company representative. The new location will be the group’s first standalone brick and mortar shop, and its second in total.

To celebrate the soft opening, the shop will host a latte art competition from 7-9 p.m. opening day. Starting Monday, May 1, the coffee shop will be open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, with longer hours during the fall and winter seasons.

Pescado Bravo, a new concept from Alamo City restaurateur Orlando Aguirre, will focus on presenting Mexican food in a "fun and different way,” he said back in December of last year. Aguirre also owns Chilaquil and El Diente de Oro at Pearl.

As far as liquid sustenance, Garaje Cantina will offer beer and wine-based drinks while Idle Beer Hall & Brewery from LA-based bar group Pouring with Heart will serve craft brews from its own space on the sprawling property. Pouring with Heart — which operates drinkeries in Southern California, Austin and Denver — made its Alamo City debut when it purchased Three Star Bar from local cocktail pro Jeret Peña in 2022.

Make Ready Market will occupy just over 14,000 square feet at 203 W. 8th Street, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The company website notes that its developers are anticipating a grand opening sometime later this year. They have not yet confirmed a date.    

