San Antonio’s plant-based Binge Kitchen suspends business until further notice

A March 4 Instagram post cited 'unforeseen circumstances' as the reason for the pause.

By on Tue, Mar 5, 2024 at 9:31 am

click to enlarge Binge Kitchen is located near the San Antonio International Airport. - Screen Capture / Google Maps
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Binge Kitchen is located near the San Antonio International Airport.
Vegan-friendly eatery Binge Kitchen is the latest plant-based San Antonio spot to close its doors, but the restaurant may not be permanently down for the count.

Binge, located at 449 McCarty Road, near San Antonio International Airport, alerted fans in a Monday social media post that it has suspended business until further notice. The post cited "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason for the pause.

The Current reached out to Binge's owners for more information but got no response by press time.
The San Marcos-based mini-chain opened its San Antonio brick-and-mortar eatery — its second location — in October 2019. It quickly became a favorite for vegans and non-vegans alike, offering a menu that spanned from reinterpreted Southern soul food classics to Chinese orange chick'n to Indian Madras-style lentils.

Yarnisha Lyons and Balazs Lovasz, the couple behind Binge, launched the business in 2017 as San Marcos' first vegan-food trailer, then branched out with an Austin restaurant the following year. It's unclear as of deadline what the couple plans for the Austin eatery and whether they plan to reopen in San Antonio.

News of Binge Kitchen's hiatus comes days after San Antonio vegan eatery Plantology turned to crowdfunding to keep its doors open. Last July, Alamo City plant-based frozen-food purveyor Rooted Vegan Cuisine also shut down.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

