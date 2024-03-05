San Antonio’s plant-based Binge Kitchen suspends business until further notice

Binge, located at 449 McCarty Road, near San Antonio International Airport, alerted fans in a Monday social media post that it has suspended business until further notice. The post cited "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason for the pause.
The Current reached out to Binge's owners for more information but got no response by press time.
The San Marcos-based mini-chain opened its San Antonio brick-and-mortar eatery — its second location — in October 2019. It quickly became a favorite for vegans and non-vegans alike, offering a menu that spanned from reinterpreted Southern soul food classics to Chinese orange chick'n to Indian Madras-style lentils.
Yarnisha Lyons and Balazs Lovasz, the couple behind Binge, launched the business in 2017 as San Marcos' first vegan-food trailer, then branched out with an Austin restaurant the following year. It's unclear as of deadline what the couple plans for the Austin eatery and whether they plan to reopen in San Antonio.
News of Binge Kitchen's hiatus comes days after San Antonio vegan eatery Plantology turned to crowdfunding to keep its doors open. Last July, Alamo City plant-based frozen-food purveyor Rooted Vegan Cuisine also shut down.
