San Antonio's Sangria on the Burg rebrands as new concept Saucy Birds

Saucy Birds offers sangria and margarita flights like its predecessor.
San Antonio foodies were caught off guard by the December 2023 closure of local favorite Sangria on the Burg
.
However, chef-owner Ceasar Zepeda isn’t down for the count. He's since rebranded the restaurant, located at 5115 Fredericksburg Road, as Saucy Birds and reopened it last Friday as a casual-dining concept, according to its online presence.
The menu is built around chicken strip meals, burgers, salads and apps such as nachos and loaded fries, social media posts show. More than a dozen sauce options, including cucumber-dill ranch, Thai peanut and classic buffalo accompany the chicken strips.
The new eatery also offers a weekend brunch menu, which features mimosa flights along with food items such as eggs Benedict decked out with fried chicken. Its happy hour menu features sangria and margarita flights, both popular offerings at Sangria on the Burg.
Saucy Birds is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. Brunch is available 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
