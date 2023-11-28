LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

San Antonio’s second Dave’s Hot Chicken to open this Saturday

The new store near Brooks City Base is one of eight the chain has planned for the Alamo City.

By on Tue, Nov 28, 2023 at 12:37 pm

Dave's Hot Chicken will open its second San Antonio location Dec. 2.
Courtesy Photo / Dave's Hot Chicken
Dave's Hot Chicken will open its second San Antonio location Dec. 2.
The Dave's Hot Chicken chain will bring its fiery Nashville-style fried yardbird to a second San Antonio store this weekend.

The LA-based company's new store at 7511 S. New Braunfels Ave., near the South Side's Brooks City Base, will begin serving this Saturday. It's one of eight such locations planned for the Alamo City. The first opened last year on the West Side.

Dave's Hot Chicken offers chicken tender sandwiches at seven varying spice levels, from no spice to its "Reaper" option. The chain also serves sides including macaroni and cheese, kale slaw and cheese fries.

The new store's hours will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-midnight Friday through Saturday.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

