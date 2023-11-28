San Antonio’s second Dave’s Hot Chicken to open this Saturday

Courtesy Photo / Dave's Hot Chicken
Dave's Hot Chicken will open its second San Antonio location Dec. 2.
The Dave's Hot Chicken chain will bring its fiery Nashville-style fried yardbird to a second San Antonio store this weekend.
The LA-based company's new store at 7511 S. New Braunfels Ave., near the South Side's Brooks City Base, will begin serving this Saturday. It's one of eight such locations planned for the Alamo City. The first opened last year
on the West Side.
Dave's Hot Chicken offers chicken tender sandwiches at seven varying spice levels, from no spice to its "Reaper" option. The chain also serves sides including macaroni and cheese, kale slaw and cheese fries.
The new store's hours will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-midnight Friday through Saturday.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed