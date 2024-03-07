FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

San Antonio's The Jerk Shack to appear on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

The episode will air at 8 p.m. Friday, March 15.

By on Thu, Mar 7, 2024 at 12:07 pm

click to enlarge Chef-owner Nicola Blaque helms The Jerk Shack and Freight Fried Chicken. - Courtesy Photo / The Jerk Shack
Courtesy Photo / The Jerk Shack
Chef-owner Nicola Blaque helms The Jerk Shack and Freight Fried Chicken.
The Jerk Shack is the latest San Antonio eatery scheduled to appear on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

The critically acclaimed restaurant revealed the news in a Wednesday social media post, inviting fans to tune in to the episode, which will air at 8 p.m. Friday, March 15. The show follows food celebrity Guy Fieri as he visits — you guessed it — diners, drive-ins and dives across the country.

The Jerk Shack is the second SA eatery in as many weeks to announce its impending DDD appearance. The program will highlight Julia's Bistro & Bar, a north-of-downtown spot specializing in approachable French cuisine, on a Friday, March 8, episode.

"I want people all over the country to enjoy Caribbean food just like other cuisines. DDD showcasing Jerk Shack shows how far we have come, not just as a cuisine, but as a city," Jerk Shack chef-owner Nicola Blaque told the Current. "We started off in a little shack on the West Side, and through the support of the community, we are here. We are honored to be able to show how diverse and unique our city is in food."

Blaque was recently named a James Beard Foundation Award semifinalist.

That's not the only accolade she and The Jerk Shack have racked up, however. GQ Magazine included the eatery on its list of Best New Restaurants in 2020, and food site Eater last year included it in a roundup of the Best Fried Chicken in America. What's more, the spot landed on Yelp’s 2022 list of women-owned restaurants to watch.

Blaque helms both The Jerk Shack and Freight Fried Chicken, a new spot at the Pearl, with the help of husband Cornelius Massey.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

