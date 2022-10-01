The Cottage Irish Pub, Broadway 5050: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Those new ventures took inspiration from locales ranging from Ireland (The Cottage Irish Pub) to Mexico (La Gloria at Brooks), and one (Broadway 5050) revealed plans for an interior facelift and new menu options.
Other food news that captured readers' imagination included a competitive eater setting his sights on consuming the world's largest biscuit sandwich at a San Antonio breakfast spot.
Read on for more.
- First Look: The Cottage Irish Pub brings cozy, lived-in vibes to San Antonio's Broadway corridor
- Iconic San Antonio bar the Broadway 5050 will get facelift, menu update under new leadership
- Historic East San Antonio structure to be demolished to make way for food truck park
- New La Gloria location at Brooks on San Antonio's South Side now open for dinner
- YouTube star Joel Hansen will try to consume world's biggest biscuit sando at San Antonio restaurant