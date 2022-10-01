The Cottage Irish Pub, Broadway 5050: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / The Cottage The Cottage took over the spot previously occupied by Mexican restaurant Picante Grill.

The majority of the'smost-read food stories this week centered around Alamo City bar and restaurant openings or revamps.Those new ventures took inspiration from locales ranging from Ireland (The Cottage Irish Pub) to Mexico (La Gloria at Brooks), and one (Broadway 5050) revealed plans for an interior facelift and new menu options.Other food news that captured readers' imagination included a competitive eater setting his sights on consuming the world's largest biscuit sandwich at a San Antonio breakfast spot.Read on for more.