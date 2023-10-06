BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Toro Kitchen + Bar serving Spanish fare at new location in far North San Antonio

The new spot boasts an upper level cocktail bar and a custom-made sculpture by San Antonio mixed-media artist Ernesto Ibanez.

By on Fri, Oct 6, 2023 at 10:15 am

Toro Kitchen + Bar is known for its paella and Spanish tapas.
The owner of Spanish restaurant concept Toro Kitchen + Bar has opened a third Alamo City outpost, this one at The Shops at La Cantera.

The luxury retail center shared the news in a recent Instagram post, which also showed off the unveiling of Caramelo, a custom-made bull sculpture by San Antonio mixed-media artist Ernesto Ibanez. The sculpture greets guests outside the newly opened Toro location.

In addition to the art piece, the new spot, located at 15900 La Cantera Parkway, #22105, also features an upstairs speakeasy offering a cocktail menu with Spanish liqueur Licor 43 as a base. Like the other Toro restaurants, the dining spot features a bill of fare heavy on paella and tapas.
Gerardo de Anda of Gusto Group USA — whose holdings also include The Cellar Mixology and Cuishe Cocina Méxicana — earlier this year told CultureMap San Antonio that the La Cantera addition is one of four new projects in the works for the company. Kicking off the breakneck expansion was The Bunker Mixology, a subterranean bar located inside the former site of downtown cocktail haven Jet Setter, which opened in April.

Gusto Group's next moves will be a relocation and expansion of Toro Kitchen + Bar's Stone Oak location as well as a duo of concepts at St. Paul Square, home of the venture's original Cuishe and Toro. The forthcoming Stylus Mixology will be a “tribute to the glittery nightlife of the ‘70s,” while Boombox Pizza & Bar will serve both whole pies and individual slices.

In February, De Anda said he was targeting an early summer opening for the two new St. Paul Square establishments. The Current reached out to Gusto Group for an update but got no response by press time.

The new Toro is now accepting online reservations for its dining room, patio and second-floor mezzanine.

