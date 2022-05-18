Veteran-founded Black Rifle Coffee plans Northeast San Antonio location near IKEA

The company is in the midst of a rapid expansion funded by a $225 million stock offering.

Wed, May 18, 2022 at 2:22 pm

click to enlarge Black Rifle Coffee Co. will open another San Antonio shop next year. - INSTAGRAM / BLACKRIFLECOFFEE
Instagram / blackriflecoffee
Black Rifle Coffee Co. will open another San Antonio shop next year.
Northeast San Antonio java junkies will gain a new option next year when Black Rifle Coffee Co. opens a location on Interstate 35 near the city's only IKEA store.

The Utah-based chain — which makes its veteran-owned status a key part of its brand — will start construction on the 2,418-square-foot outlet in October, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The expected completion date falls in early 2023.

Last December, Black Rifle officials shared plans for a rapid Texas and Midwest expansion, funded by a $225 million public stock offering. The chain already operates two San Antonio-area locations — one on Bitters Road and another in Boerne.

The Current reached out to the company, which has some executive operations in the Alamo City, for more details but got no response by press time.

Nina Rangel

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
