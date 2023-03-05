Actress Selenis Leyva brings ‘mama bear’ mentality to role in newly opened Creed III

click to enlarge MGM Selenis Leyva appears during the premiere of Creed III.

In the newly released sports drama, Michael B. Jordan returns to the ring as the title character, Adonis Creed, the son of the originalantagonist, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), who later becomes Rocky Balboa’s ally.Adonis’ past comes back to haunt him in the sequelwhen childhood friend and former amateur boxing champion Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors) gets out of prison. Damian wants a fast pass into the professional boxing world and gets his chance when he goes up against a Mexican boxing champ named Felix Chavez (Jose Benavidez), whom Adonis is promoting.Actress Selenis Leyva () stars as Felix’s protective mother, Laura Chavez, who only wants what's best for her son and his professional career. During a recent interview with the, Leyva, who also stars on the NBC sitcom, talked about what drew her toand what she thinks is special about now being part of thefranchise.is currently playing at theaters nationwide.I think it's about time. Michael B. Jordan and I talked about this today. He was like, “You know, it's kind of weird that we've never had that representation when the Latino community is such a big part of the boxing world and the success of boxing.” So, I love that they introduced it. I love that they are introducing someone like Jose, who is a professional boxer. I'm hoping that means that there will be more of that in the future.I loved that she is a strong woman who knows about the boxing world. Usually, what we see in boxing films is that it’s always the father or a male figure who is the person in charge. In this case, it's great to play a Latina who is dominating in the world of the men. I love that we have that aspect and that we bring Laura into the mix.Absolutely. I am a mother, and I'm a mama bear all the way. I am the oldest child too, so I was always the person taking care of everyone and making sure everyone's good. So, I kind of jumped into this role pretty easily.We all kind of grew up with it. Even if you were too young to see it in the movie theaters, you got to see them later. Who can forget the theme song? (.) That's epic. To be part of this franchise is really special. Now that you're in it, people are going to see it forever. That's a really special place to be — not just part of the franchise, but also part of the first one that Michael B. Jordan directs. We are his first, and you always remember your first.I think that I say no to things that I've already done. I don't know if I would put on an orange jumpsuit right away [like I did for my role in]. I think those days are over maybe. I think it all depends on the story. For me, it's all about the script. What attracted me about the script foris that [my character] was a woman in the boxing world and not just a mom suffering in the corner because her son is getting beat up. She’s a woman who knows what she wants, who is hustling, who is demanding and who is calling the shots. I don’t want to be pigeonholed as an actress. I believe that when you are a woman, specifically a Latina, specifically an Afro-Latina, you have to make very smart moves on that chessboard. Otherwise, you can get stuck in a world that you don’t want to be stuck in.

