Aerosmith postpones San Antonio concert after lead singer fractures larynx

Tickets already purchased for the Nov. 1 show will remain valid for the new concert date.

By on Tue, Oct 3, 2023 at 4:38 pm

click to enlarge Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler reportedly injured his larynx during a Sept. 9 show in New York. - Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center
Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center
Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler reportedly injured his larynx during a Sept. 9 show in New York.
San Antonio music fans hoping to catch Aerosmith next month on the band's Farewell Tour will have to "Dream On."

Aerosmith revealed Tuesday that it's postponing all upcoming concerts due to serious damage to lead singer Steven Tyler's larynx, USA Today reports. The group, known for pop and rock hits including "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" and "Sweet Emotion," was set to perform Nov. 1 at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center.

Word of the postponed dates comes weeks after Tyler reportedly injured his vocal cords during a Sept. 9 show in New York. Initially, the singer was placed on 30 days of vocal rest, but it was later determined that he'd fractured his larynx, according to USA Today.

"He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential," Aerosmith posted on its Instagram account.
The band hasn't announced rescheduled dates. However, tickets bought for the San Antonio performance will be valid for the new date, according to a notice on the Frost Bank Center website.

