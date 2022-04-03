Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

After pissing off fans by scrapping San Antonio show, Eric Church promises a free concert

Church said he'll play for free at New Braunfels' Whitewater Amphitheater in September to make good.

By on Sun, Apr 3, 2022 at 9:12 am

Eric Church: Would you buy a concert ticket from this man? - COURTESY PHOTO / ERIC CHURCH
Courtesy Photo / Eric Church
Eric Church: Would you buy a concert ticket from this man?
Following the last-minute cancellation of his Saturday show at the AT&T Center so he could attend a Final Four basketball game, country star Eric Church is trying to make amends.

In a weekend tweet, the "Drink in My Hand" singer promised to hold a free concert at New Braunfels' Whitewater Amphitheater for people who bought tickets to the scrapped San Antonio gig.

Although Church offered a date for the performance — Friday, Sept. 2 — other details were sparse. Specifics about the "ONE of a kind FREE show" would be announced soon, he tweeted.
Last week, when Church announced his cancellation of the AT&T Center show, fans vented their anger on social media, saying they'd booked hotel rooms, air travel and rental cars to attend.

Despite the backlash, Washington Post writer Emily Yahr speculated that Church will largely quell the anger, given the loyalty of his fan base, known as the “Church Choir.” After all, the singer has made his career "fans, fans, fans all the time," she noted.

"If there’s anyone who could get away with making a whole lot of them angry, it’s Church — and although this has the makings of a public relations mess, he’s built up enough goodwill that he’s likely to escape it," Yahr added.

Perhaps we'll see how true that is come September.

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Ministry, the Melvins and COC brought the pain to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Everything we saw as Ministry, the Melvins and COC brought the pain to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre
Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio

Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio
New Slideshow

All the bands we caught during Austin's South By Southwest festival
Everything we saw at South By Southwest —&nbsp;including a killer set from San Antonio's Bombasta

Everything we saw at South By Southwest — including a killer set from San Antonio's Bombasta

