After pissing off fans by scrapping San Antonio show, Eric Church promises a free concert

In a weekend tweet, the "Drink in My Hand" singer promised to hold a free concert at New Braunfels' Whitewater Amphitheater for people who bought tickets to the scrapped San Antonio gig.
Although Church offered a date for the performance — Friday, Sept. 2 — other details were sparse. Specifics about the "ONE of a kind FREE show" would be announced soon, he tweeted.
Last week, when Church announced his cancellation of the AT&T Center show, fans vented their anger on social media, saying they'd booked hotel rooms, air travel and rental cars to attend.
A message from Eric Church pic.twitter.com/hIZ54imdVW— Eric Church (@ericchurch) April 1, 2022
Despite the backlash, Washington Post writer Emily Yahr speculated that Church will largely quell the anger, given the loyalty of his fan base, known as the “Church Choir.” After all, the singer has made his career "fans, fans, fans all the time," she noted.
"If there’s anyone who could get away with making a whole lot of them angry, it’s Church — and although this has the makings of a public relations mess, he’s built up enough goodwill that he’s likely to escape it," Yahr added.
Perhaps we'll see how true that is come September.
