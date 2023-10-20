BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Bad Bunny hops over San Antonio on new tour – and locals are pissed

Even the Alamodome's online account voiced frustration that the singer is skipping SA on his latest tour.

By on Fri, Oct 20, 2023 at 2:28 pm

click to enlarge Bad Bunny does his thing in front of 50,000 fans at the Alamodome last fall. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Bad Bunny does his thing in front of 50,000 fans at the Alamodome last fall.
San Antonians — including officials at the Alamodome — are venting their frustration with Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Bad Bunny online after he opted not to include the Alamo City on his latest set of road dates.

More than 50,000 fans packed the Alamodome last September to watch Bad Bunny perform as part of his World’s Hottest Tour. Apparently, that turnout wasn’t enough to convince the artist to book a quick return engagement.

The dates for Bad Bunny's upcoming Most Wanted Tour, released Thursday, include gigs at Dallas’ American Airlines Center, Houston's Toyota Center and even Austin's much smaller Moody Center. For some reason, though, the 2-1-0 didn't make the cut.

Naturally, that had San Antonio fans crying into their Moscow Mules.

“Bad bunny could’ve done like 4 or 5 sold out shows at the AT&T Center in San Antonio but instead does two shows in Austin lmaooo,” @LavilaDuis chimed on X, the online platform formerly known as Twitter.
Indeed, even the Alamodome voiced frustration about the singer's choice on its Instagram page. The domed stadium's account posted a picture of Bad Bunny’s sold-out San Antonio show and tagged the artist.

“Benito this could be us, but you’re playing,” the Alamodome account quipped.
Adding insult to injury when it comes to the snub, one of the songs on Bad Bunny's latest album — the tune “Vuelve Candy B" — has a lyric mentioning Spurs great Tim Duncan.

