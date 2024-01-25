Billy Joel and Sting to play San Antonio's Alamodome this fall

click to enlarge
Neither Billy Joel not Sting have played San Antonio on recent tours. Joel has only played the Alamodome once, and Sting has never performed at the venue.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members Billy Joel and Sting will perform a co-headlined show at San Antonio's Alamodome on Friday, Oct. 25.
The legendary singer-songwriters will perform songs from throughout their careers, according to details shared by LiveNation, which is producing the show.
This is Joel's first Alamo City appearance since a 2016 AT&T Center concert and his first at the Alamodome since 1994. Sting hasn't performed here since his 2007 reunion tour with The Police, and he's never played the Alamodome.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2 via LiveNation
. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29.
City of San Antonio and LiveNation officials announced the concert during a Thursday morning press conference at which a local mariachi group performed Joel's 1989 hit "We Didn't Start the Fire."
Prices unavailable, Friday, Oct. 25, Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, alamodome.com.
