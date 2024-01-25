LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Billy Joel and Sting to play San Antonio's Alamodome this fall

Tickets for the two Rock & Roll Hall of Famers' show go on sale Friday, Feb. 2.

By on Thu, Jan 25, 2024 at 10:59 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Neither Billy Joel not Sting have played San Antonio on recent tours. Joel has only played the Alamodome once, and Sting has never performed at the venue. - Left: Shutterstock / Debby Wong; Right: Shutterstock / D-VISIONS
Left: Shutterstock / Debby Wong; Right: Shutterstock / D-VISIONS
Neither Billy Joel not Sting have played San Antonio on recent tours. Joel has only played the Alamodome once, and Sting has never performed at the venue.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members Billy Joel and Sting will perform a co-headlined show at San Antonio's Alamodome on Friday, Oct. 25.

The legendary singer-songwriters will perform songs from throughout their careers, according to details shared by LiveNation, which is producing the show.

This is Joel's first Alamo City appearance since a 2016 AT&T Center concert and his first at the Alamodome since 1994. Sting hasn't performed here since his 2007 reunion tour with The Police, and he's never played the Alamodome.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2 via LiveNation. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29.

City of San Antonio and LiveNation officials announced the concert during a Thursday morning press conference at which a local mariachi group performed Joel's 1989 hit "We Didn't Start the Fire."

Prices unavailable, Friday, Oct. 25, Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, alamodome.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Moving Panoramas, Los Texmaniacs, Lyle Lovett and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Los Texmaniacs play Stable Hall Saturday, Jan. 27.

Joe Jama, a key figure in San Antonio's West Side soul sound, has died

By Sanford Nowlin

Joe Jama, a key figure in San Antonio's West Side soul sound, has died

Upcoming Drake-J. Cole San Antonio concerts pushed back until March

By Sanford Nowlin

Drake's two shows at Frost Bank Center have been pushed back until March.

Catching up with the Bacon Brothers ahead of their Gruene Hall performance

By Mike McMahan

The Bacon Brothers have enjoyed performing music together since they were kids, and started the band in 1995.

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Moving Panoramas, Los Texmaniacs, Lyle Lovett and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Los Texmaniacs play Stable Hall Saturday, Jan. 27.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Explosions in the Sky, Elvis Costello, Madball and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Elvis Costello talks with hands at an appearance to promote the 2022 music documentary If These Walls Could Sing.

Catching up with the Bacon Brothers ahead of their Gruene Hall performance

By Mike McMahan

The Bacon Brothers have enjoyed performing music together since they were kids, and started the band in 1995.

Joe Jama, a key figure in San Antonio's West Side soul sound, has died

By Sanford Nowlin

Joe Jama, a key figure in San Antonio's West Side soul sound, has died
More

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us