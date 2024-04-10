Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Aerosmith's farewell tour is back on and rocking into San Antonio this November

Aerosmith's farewell tour was postponed last year after lead singer Steven Tyler fractured his larynx.

By on Wed, Apr 10, 2024 at 1:54 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Tickets for Aerosmith's San Antonio show go on-sale this Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. - Courtesy of Tobin Center
Courtesy of Tobin Center
Tickets for Aerosmith's San Antonio show go on-sale this Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m.
After a being postponed due to a vocal cord injury, Aerosmith’s Peace Out farewell tour is back on and scheduled to stop Sunday, Nov. 3, at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center.

General tickets for the rescheduled show go on sale 10 a.m. this Friday via the Frost Bank Center website and Ticketmaster. Those who already purchased tickets for the show's original Nov. 1, 2023, date will receive further instructions, Frost Bank Center officials said.

The four-time Grammy-award and diamond-certified rock band was forced to reschedule a large portion of its farewell tour last fall after lead singer Steven Tyler fractured his larynx. However, it appears that Tyler and the gang, along with special guests The Black Crowes, are "Back in the Saddle."

The tour will pay homage to five decades of Aerosmith material, charting the band's evolution from '70s hard rock staple to mainstream pop hitmaker. The dates will also feature leading-edge sound and light effects courtesy of THX, according to Frost Bank Center officials.

Ticket prices unavailable, Sunday, Nov. 3, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Aterciopelados pay tribute to the album that put Colombia on the rock en español map

By Enrique Lopetegui

Andrea Echeverri is one of two founding members of Aterciopelados.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Black Country, New Road, KRTUFest and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

The jazz-inspired constructions of British post-rock band Black Country, New Road build to arresting crescendos and showcase frontman Isaac Wood's lyricism.

Gonzales' inaugural Cattle Country Music Festival releases updated lineup, ticket discounts

By Nina Rangel

Singer Eric Church performs onstage at the Runaway Country Music Fest in Kissimmee, Florida.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: STRFKR, Meshell Ndegeocello, Movements and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Genre-bridging Meshell Ndegeocello's work as a bassist, singer-songwriter and rapper has earned her 11 Grammy nominations and two Grammy wins.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Black Country, New Road, KRTUFest and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

The jazz-inspired constructions of British post-rock band Black Country, New Road build to arresting crescendos and showcase frontman Isaac Wood's lyricism.

Aterciopelados pay tribute to the album that put Colombia on the rock en español map

By Enrique Lopetegui

Andrea Echeverri is one of two founding members of Aterciopelados.

Not Just a Phaze: Phazez/Changez Reunion will celebrate 1980s club that brought goth to San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

Phazez patrons, left to right, David Goodall, Lanie Cathcart and Scott Grimmitt during a busy night.

Totality Tunes: Central Texas music festivals celebrate the coming eclipse

By Bill Baird

Ghostland Observatory is one of the acts slated to perform at the Eclipse Utopia music festival.
More

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us