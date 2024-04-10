Aerosmith's farewell tour is back on and rocking into San Antonio this November

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Tobin Center
Tickets for Aerosmith's San Antonio show go on-sale this Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m.
After a being postponed due to a vocal cord injury, Aerosmith’s Peace Out farewell tour is back on and scheduled to stop Sunday, Nov. 3, at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center.
General tickets for the rescheduled show go on sale 10 a.m. this Friday via the Frost Bank Center website
and Ticketmaster
. Those who already purchased tickets for the show's original Nov. 1, 2023, date will receive further instructions, Frost Bank Center officials said.
The four-time Grammy-award and diamond-certified rock band was forced to reschedule a large portion of its farewell tour last fall after lead singer Steven Tyler fractured his larynx
. However, it appears that Tyler and the gang, along with special guests The Black Crowes, are "Back in the Saddle."
The tour will pay homage to five decades of Aerosmith material, charting the band's evolution from '70s hard rock staple to mainstream pop hitmaker. The dates will also feature leading-edge sound and light effects courtesy of THX, according to Frost Bank Center officials.
Ticket prices unavailable, Sunday, Nov. 3, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed