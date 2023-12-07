LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Co-headlined Def Leppard-Journey tour coming to San Antonio's Alamodome

Tickets for the Aug. 16 show, which also features the Steve Miller band, go on sale next week.

By on Thu, Dec 7, 2023 at 10:03 am

click to enlarge Def Leppard performs this summer at a rock festival in France. - Shutterstock / Davide Sciaky
Shutterstock / Davide Sciaky
Def Leppard performs this summer at a rock festival in France.
Album rock hitmakers Def Leppard and Journey will bring their Summer Stadium Tour 2024 to the Alamodome in August with the Steve Miller Band in the opening slot.

General tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, while several presale ticket options begin as early as 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, according to Ticketmaster.

The 23-city tour kicks off on July 6 in St. Louis with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Def Leppard and Journey co-headlining. While Heart and Cheap Trick are opening some dates, the San Antonio show will feature the Steve Miller Band.

Prices unavailable, 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, alamodome.com.

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

