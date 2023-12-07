Co-headlined Def Leppard-Journey tour coming to San Antonio's Alamodome

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Davide Sciaky
Def Leppard performs this summer at a rock festival in France.
Album rock hitmakers Def Leppard and Journey will bring their Summer Stadium Tour 2024 to the Alamodome in August with the Steve Miller Band in the opening slot.
General tickets
will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, while several presale ticket options begin as early as 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, according to Ticketmaster.
The 23-city tour kicks off on July 6 in St. Louis with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Def Leppard and Journey co-headlining. While Heart and Cheap Trick are opening some dates, the San Antonio show will feature the Steve Miller Band.
Prices unavailable, 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, alamodome.com.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter