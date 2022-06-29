Dream-pop duo Beach House will play San Antonio's Tech Port Center in September

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Beach House Beach House, known for its dreamy sound, will perform Thursday, Sept. 22 in San Antonio.

Beach House — the critically acclaimed duo that's been described as anything from indie-pop to dream-pop to neo-psychedelia — will bring its hypnotic sounds to San Antonio's Tech Port Center + Arena this fall.Although a concise description of its music is elusive, everything one really needs to know about Beach House is right there in the name. The pair has won praise for a near-magical ability to take away the stresses of our nightmarish modern world and transport listeners to another place.

Tickets are on sale now for the Thursday, Sept. 22 show.



Beach House is touring in support of its double LP Once Twice Melody. The album was released in four “chapters,” with one dropping monthly for four months starting last November. Not surprisingly for a band that’s a critical darling, the later chapters have already been named as top releases of the year by Pop Matters and AV Club.

$31-$61, 8 p.m., Tech Port Center + Arena, 331 General Hudnell Dr., (210) 600-3699, techportcenter.com.