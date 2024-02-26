FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Hozier adds show at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center to latest tour

The Irish singer-songwriter will perform Tuesday, Sept. 24. Tickets go on sale this Thursday.

By on Mon, Feb 26, 2024 at 11:25 am

Irish singer songwriter Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, known as Hozier, performs at the 2023 Sound on Sound Music Festival.
Shutterstock / Adam McCullough
Irish singer songwriter Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, known as Hozier, performs at the 2023 Sound on Sound Music Festival.
Grammy-nominated Irish singer-songwriter Hozier has added a San Antonio stop to his Unreal Unearth tour.

The "Take Me to Church" performer will come to the Frost Bank Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, venue officials said Monday. It's one of six U.S. shows added to the 53 dates already announced for the largely sold-out tour. 

General tickets go on sale at noon this Thursday via FrostBankCenter and Ticketmaster.

The Unreal Unearth tour has sold roughly a million tickets, half of which moved during their first day of availability in 2024, according to a statement from concert promotion giant Live Nation.

Ticket prices unavailable, Tuesday, Sept. 24, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

February 21, 2024

