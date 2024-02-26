Hozier adds show at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center to latest tour

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Adam McCullough Irish singer songwriter Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, known as Hozier, performs at the 2023 Sound on Sound Music Festival.

Grammy-nominated Irish singer-songwriter Hozier has added a San Antonio stop to his Unreal Unearth tour.The "Take Me to Church" performer will come to the Frost Bank Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, venue officials said Monday. It's one of six U.S. shows added to the 53 dates already announced for the largely sold-out tour.

General tickets go on sale at noon this Thursday via FrostBankCenter and Ticketmaster.



The Unreal Unearth tour has sold roughly a million tickets, half of which moved during their first day of availability in 2024, according to a statement from concert promotion giant Live Nation.



Ticket prices unavailable, Tuesday, Sept. 24, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.



