Totality Tunes: Central Texas music festivals celebrate the coming eclipse

If you plan to celebrate April 8's once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse with music, there's no shortage of events dotting Central Texas that offer just that opportunity.

By on Wed, Apr 3, 2024 at 8:30 am

click to enlarge Ghostland Observatory is one of the acts slated to perform at the Eclipse Utopia music festival. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Ghostland Observatory is one of the acts slated to perform at the Eclipse Utopia music festival.

Music performances linked to celestial events are as old as time. Older even than Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon. Yep. That old.

Ground Zero MusicFest

With 26 bands performing over five days, this gathering fits the bill for hard rockers and fans of '80s metal, although there's also a healthy dose of country too. Lita Ford, Pat Travers, Great White and Dokken provide the rock star power, while rising outlaw-country star Creed Fisher and Texas songwriting legend Gary P. Nunn offer something for Americana fans. The festival features no-frills camping along with options for luxury tents and bringing an RV. $65 and up, Friday, April 5-Tuesday, April 9, Mansfield Park, 2886 TX-16, Bandera, (409) 655-8800, groundzeromusicfest.com.

Arch Ray Solar Eclipse Festival

This two-day festival offers a solid slate of top-name entertainers, including Cory Morrow, Hank Williams IV and the Goo Goo Dolls. On-site camping is available, and so are nicer accommodations for those willing to spend more. Food and alcohol will be on deck as well, including wines produced in Fredericksburg. $75 and up, Sunday, April 7-Monday, April 8, Arch Ray Resort, 4160 US-290, Fredericksburg, (830) 304-2900, archrayresort.com.

Eclipse Utopia

Now in its 14th year, the annual UtopiaFest has been rebranded due to its coincidence with the eclipse. Dozens of stalwarts from the Austin scene, from Ghostland Observatory to Sir Woman, will provide the musical entertainment. Festival site the 4 Sisters Ranch will offer hiking and biking opportunities along with yoga, disc golf and more. Tent camping is included in the ticket price. $350 and up, Friday, April 5-Tuesday, April 9, 4 Sisters Ranch, 1555 Lemond Road, Utopia, utopiafest.com.

Texclipse Music Festival

This Junction festival features a full spread of entertainment and things to do, from science lecturers, including the tantalizingly named Dr. Sky, and calf roping to a chili cook-off and a guided motorcycle ride. An on-site ordained minister will even help some tie the knot. Musical offerings include performances by cherished Texas country singer-songwriter Sunny Sweeney and Grammy-winning "Just Enough Rope" singer Rick Trevino. RV and tent camping are available. $25 and up, Saturday, April 6-Monday, April 8, Hill Country Fairgrounds, FM 2169, Junction, texclipsemusicfestival.com.

Kerrville Eclipse Festival

Kerrville lies directly in the line of totality, so expect a full four minutes and 25 seconds of darkness. The city's free festival celebrating the event features music from Nashville pop-folkies Judah and the Lion plus NASA speakers and activities for the kids. Free, Monday, April 8, Louise Hay Park, 202 Thompson Drive, Kerrville, kerrvilletx.gov/2042/kerrville-eclipse-festival.

Texas Eclipse Festival

This electronica blowout promises dozens of musical acts over five days, not to mention event tents, immersive technology and art. Think Burning Man meets Texas Hill Country. Meow Wolf, the famed purveyor of immersive art, will even have its own zone. Camping, glamping, hotels and more are available. $249 and up, Friday, April 4-Tuesday, April 9, Reveille Peak Ranch, 105 County Road 114, Burnet, seetexaseclipse.com.

Totalityville Festival

Vinovium Winery hosts this gathering featuring on-site yoga, cornhole contests, RV camping and music from folkies Fort Vine and award-winning guitar whiz Jimmy Stewart. $350 and up, Friday, April 5-Tuesday, April 9, Vinovium Winery, 214 Edmonds Ave., Johnson City, (830) 888-8010, totalityville.com.

