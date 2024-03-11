Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Legends of Hip Hop tour with Ice Cube, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to play San Antonio

Tickets for the Aug. 3 package tour go in sale this Friday.

By on Mon, Mar 11, 2024 at 9:52 am

Ice Cube spits rhymes during a 2022 San Antonio appearance as part of the Mount Westmore tour.
Jaime Monzon
Ice Cube spits rhymes during a 2022 San Antonio appearance as part of the Mount Westmore tour.
The Legends of Hip Hop Concert Tour Starring Ice Cube will flow into San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on Saturday, Aug. 3.

In addition to Ice Cube — a West Coast icon and gangsta rap group pioneer— the bill will include Alamo City favorite Bone Thugs-N-Harmony along with '90s hitmakers E-40, Juvenile, Amanda Perez and N2 Deep, Frost Bank Center officials revealed Monday. 

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, via Frost Bank Center and Ticketmaster. Those who sign up for the venue's All Access Newsletter and select the "Hip Hop" genre can obtain presale access.

Known for hip-hop classics including “It Was a Good Day" and “Check Yo Self,” Ice Cube helped put Compton, California, on the map as a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-recognized group N.W.A., which also included Dr. Dre and Eazy-E. After breaking into acting in the early '90s, Ice Cube has appeared in dozens of movies and also branched out into film production.

Cleveland-founded Bone Thugs-N Harmony blended vocal harmonies and ferocious rhymes on '90s hits such as "Thuggish Ruggish Bone" and "Tha Crossroads." The group and members Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone and Flesh-n-Bone emerged as consistent draws in San Antonio even after frequent changes turned over the original lineup.

Pacific Concert Group is presenting the Legends of Hip Hip tour's San Antonio stop along with local radio stations 98.5 the Beat and Vibe 107.5.

Ticket prices unavailable, Saturday, Aug. 3, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

