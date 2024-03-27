Live Music in San Antonio This Week: NOAHFINNCE, Indigo de Souza, Bayonne and more

click to enlarge Shutterstock / ChrisJamesRyanPhotography British singer-songwriter Noah Finn Adams emerged from Instagram and YouTube as NOAHFINNCE, performing alternative rock with a distinctly pop-punk inflection.

From a couple varieties of indie-rock to Detroit techno and a country rocker with some serious musical lineage, San Antonio's live music options are jumping this week. Let's dive in and explore the standouts.

Wednesday, March 27

Indigo de Souza

Indigo de Souza sings well-crafted indie rock with lyrics that are strikingly direct. After starting her career self-releasing music from her teenage years, she caught the ear of Saddle Creek Records, who promptly re-released her indie debut. De Souza has since won praise from the Washington Post, Rolling Stone and more. Her latest album, 2023's All of This Will End, made a surprisingly high appearance on the Billboard charts and bodes well for what's next. $25, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Bill Baird

Thursday, March 28

Bayonne, Coma Club

Austin's Roger Sellers is the face behind the electronic music outfit Bayonne. Sellers released three albums under his own name before becoming Bayonne in 2016. The music is a layered dreamy sound of loops with vocals that seem to emerge from the subconscious. Bayonne's inviting digital soundscapes offer a welcome respite from the daily grind. $22, 8 p.m., Stable Hall, 307 Pearl Parkway, stablehall.com. — Danny Cervantes

Friday, March 29

Mark Farina

DJ Mark Farina emerged from Detroit's '90s techno scene, pulling his weight alongside legends of the genre. He still delivers a groovy dance party, so bring your glow sticks and dancing shoes. For this all-ages and family friendly show, Farina will perform inside Confluence Park's iconic rain catchment structure. AM Architect, one of SA's best live-music visualists, will project a special light show onto the distinctive multi-vaulted venue. $30-$500 (kids free), 6 p.m., Confluence Park, 310 W. Mitchell St., soundsontheriver.org. — BB

Saturday, March 30

NOAHFINNCE, Chase Petra, TX2, Teenage Joans

British singer-songwriter Noah Finn Adams emerged from Instagram and YouTube as NOAHFINNCE, performing alternative rock with a distinctly pop-punk inflection. His 2020 single "Life's a Bit" serves as springy up-tempo calling card. Adams' YouTube channel also became an outlet for him to come out as a transgender man and frequently showcases LGBTQ+ topics. $20.50-$23, 6:30 p.m., The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 772-1443, therockboxsa.com. — DC

Matt Axton

Matt Axton comes from a veritable line of musical royalty. His grandmother, Mae Axton, wrote Elvis's first million-selling single, "Heartbreak Hotel," while his father, Hoyt Axton, penned hits for the Easy Rider soundtrack and Three Dog Night. Building off that musical legacy, the younger Axton brings his own alternately easygoing and red-hot vibe to country-rock. Adding to the appeal, his backup band is stocked with musical slayers. $10, 9 p.m., 502 Bar, 502 Embassy Oaks, (210) 257-8125, 502bar.com. — BB

