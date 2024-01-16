EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire coming to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center in June

Tickets for the 1980s pop balladeer's Sing A Song All Night Long tour go on sale this week.

By on Tue, Jan 16, 2024 at 11:53 am

click to enlarge Lionel Richie was a king of radio pop during the 1980s. - Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
Lionel Richie was a king of radio pop during the 1980s.
Grammy-winning pop singer and American Idol judge Lionel Richie will bring his Sing A Song All Night Long tour to San Antonio this summer with Earth, Wind & Fire as opening act.

Richie — a recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and winner of the Library of Congress' Gershwin Prize for Popular Song — will perform Tuesday, June 4, at Frost Bank Center. The concert is part of 13-date extension of his 2023 sold-out tour.

General admission tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. from both Frost Bank Center and Ticketmaster. Pre-sale access is available to those who sign up at Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Pop” genre.

Richie has won four Grammy Awards, an Oscar and a Golden Globe during a career that's included 125 million albums sold worldwide. He began in the 1970s as the songwriter and co-lead singer of Motown group The Commodores, then launched a solo career that included 1980s pop mega hits "Hello," "All Night Long" and "Say You, Say Me."

Nine-time Grammy winners Earth, Wind & Fire, known for a horn-driven mix of funk, soul and R&B are a top-selling pop act in their own right, having sold 100 million albums over a career spanning five decades.

Ticket prices unavailable, Tuesday, June 4, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5240, frostbankcenter.com.

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

