Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Ariel Pink, Voxtrot, Large Brush Collection and more

From hometown-bred Americana to eerie chillwave to classic jazz, if you can't find great live music in San Antonio this week, friend, you ain't trying. Let's jump right into the options.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Rosie Flores

San Antonio native Rosie Flores is a cowpunk icon, deftly combining the energy of punk rock with roots appeal. A certified guitar shredder capable of jumping between rockabilly, traditional country and modern Americana, Flores has done it all over her decades in music and lived to tell the tale. For this show, she's returning to her birth city to share the magic. $18, 8 p.m., Stable Hall, 307 Pearl Parkway, stablehall.com. — Bill Baird

Thursday, Feb. 29

Large Brush Collection, Ston the Band, Eamon Fogarty

Austin band Large Brush Collection paints compelling, intricate indie-rock with songs that cycle in your head long after a listen, while San Antonio's Ston the Band melds its take on the genre with a beguiling, post-modern take on country music. For his part, Brooklyn-to-Austin transplant Eamon Fogarty croons well-crafted lyrical rock with an intriguing side-hustle of doing music for puppet shows and film soundtracks. Free, 8 p.m., Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., thelonesomerose.com. — BB

Thursday, Feb. 29

Ariel Pink, Period Bomb

Chillwave pioneer Ariel Pink made his name by forging a funky but eerie brand of lo-fi psychedelic pop. More recently, his dive into right-wing conspiracy theories such as the false claims of ballot tampering during the 2020 election led to him being dropped from his record label, Mexican Summer. Pink has soldiered on just the same, dropping the single "I WANNA BE A GIRL" after a series of releases via Substack. $29-$35, 8 p.m., The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 772-1443, therockboxsa.com. — Danny Cervantes

Friday, March 1

Voxtrot, Jane Leo

Austin indie-pop outfit Voxtrot began attracting attention with the jangly 2004 single "The Start of Something." From there, it began spawning comparisons to The Smiths and The Strokes, but the good times ended in 2010 with the band's Goodbye, Cruel World tour. Last fall, the reunited Voxtrot released a duo of new singles, the group's first new music in 14 years. $20, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — DC

Tuesday, March 5

Blue Note Records Anniversary Tour

Blue Note Records is the pinnacle of jazz, America's great musical art form. Over the decades, its releases include monumental works by John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Ornette Coleman and other luminaries. This 85th anniversary show features a quintet of Blue Note recording artists — pianist Gerald Clayton, alto saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, vibraphonist Joel Ross, drummer Kendrick Scott and bassist Matt Brewer — revisiting classics from the label's groundbreaking catalog. $30-$88, 7:30 p.m., Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., majesticempire.com. — BB

