Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Drive-By Truckers, Wynonna Judd, Quinnie and more

Dead Weight, the self-described 'worst band in San Antonio,' also is celebrating a decade of bashing out furious hardcore.

By on Wed, Nov 8, 2023 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Drive-By Truckers has been delivering politically charged anthemic rawk for damn near three decades. - Courtesy Photo / Drive-By Truckers
Courtesy Photo / Drive-By Truckers
Drive-By Truckers has been delivering politically charged anthemic rawk for damn near three decades.

San Antonio's live music roundup this week is dominated by veteran acts.

Country stalwart Wynonna Judd's latest tour will feature her performing to of her seminal early 1990s albums, while Drive By Truckers have been tearing it up since the middle of that same decade. Meanwhile, on the local front Dead Weight, the self-described "worst band in San Antonio," is celebrating a decade of bashing out furious hardcore.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Sitting on Stacy

When you're part of the In-N-Out Burger's 75th anniversary celebration alongside ZZ Top and 311, you're doing something right. And for Cali's Sitting on Stacy, that something is mixing power-pop with lots of "ooh-ooohs" with ska for a sound that recalls classic acts such as Sublime and NOFX, but with its own personal spin. The band even claims the Beach Boys among its fans, so it's got something going on in the catchy category. Oh, and did we mention Sitting on Stacy also toured with the Jonas Brothers? $15, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Mike McMahan

Thursday, Nov. 9

Wynonna Judd

In what's become a tradition for artists across all musical genres, country legend Wynonna Judd is hitting the road to play her first two solo albums back to back. The Back To Wy tour will feature Judd performing 1992's Wynonna and 1993's Tell Me Why in their entirety. At the time, her debut album was the highest-selling debut for a female artist, moving some 5 million units. $49.50-$300, 8 p.m., Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — Danny Cervantes

Saturday, Nov. 11

The Japanese House, Quinnie 

The delicate but deliberate voice of The Japanese House frontwoman Amber Bain emerges as if from a digital dream. While the band's electropop sound is reminiscent of fellow British acts Imogen Heap and Frou Frou, Bain layers synths, guitars and her voice into a sum greater than its parts. The Japanese House's March release In the End It Always Does builds on a foundation of electronica with music-minded lyrics and Bain's engaging presence. $25, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — DC

Drive-By Truckers

Can you mix the diametrically opposed styles of classic rock and punk? Hell yes you can, and no one does it better than Athens, Georgia's Drive-By Truckers, a band that's been delivering politically charged anthemic rawk for damn near three decades. The group first made waves with 2001's Southern Rock Opera, which asked listeners to revisit Lynyrd Skynyrd via a young man who left the South and discovered punk. Frontmen Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley have songwriting and guitar chops for miles, and thankfully have shown no signs of slowing down. $30-$45, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — MM

Dead Weight, Zero In, Hurtle, Despero, American Swine, Service Cock

This show celebrates 10 years of existence for headliners Dead Weight, the self-described "worst band in San Antonio." Self-deprecation aside, the group pairs a furious pace with thunderous, intense lyrics — and the rest of the lineup matches its energy. Expect a blend of punk and hardcore long on gritty, frenetic energy and battering drums and guitars. Austin-based Despero lean more punk. $15, 7 p.m., The Starlighter, 1910 Fredericksburg Road, thestarlighter.com. — Dalia Gulca

Another San Antonio awards show to honor convicted sex offender Joe Lopez

By Michael Karlis

The Tejano Music Awards reversed course on plans to give its Lifetime Achievement Award to former Grupo Mazz frontman Joe Lopez.

Creed reunion tour 'Summer of '99' to stop in San Antonio in 2024

By Brandon Rodriguez

Creed reunites for a 2024 North American tour.

