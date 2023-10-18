Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Emily Wolfe, Ready Revolution, HoneyBunny and more

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Emily Wolfe Austin singer-songwriter Emily Wolfe recently opened for Tool.

Women rule this week's live music options in San Antonio.

Austin-based singer-songwriter Emily Wolfe, who's certainly having a moment, will bring her bluesy and rocking sound to Sam's Burger joint. Meanwhile, a Punk Rock Prom will provide a showcase for female-fronted San Antonio bands Grrrltoy, Kill Romeo and HoneyBunny.

And if that's not enough, golden-throated indie artist Esmé Patterson is coming through town, and local power-pop band Ready Revolution just added a woman to the lineup.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Emily Wolfe

Emily Wolfe is having a moment. The Austin singer-songwriter opened for cult rock monsters Tool recently, and while that may help sell her a much broader audience, it won't be an overnight success story. Wolfe earned that spot with years of work and solid releases, the latest being self-produced LP The Blowback, which drops the day after this gig. Wolfe previewed the album with the single "Walk In My Shoes" in early August. The topical tune addresses the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe vs. Wade, and it includes an intro featuring angry sounds of protest. The rest of the track is a typically charging slab of noisy roots-ish rock — the kind of material that earned her a slot opening for Tool. And there's an added bonus: Wolfe's drummer is San Antonio badass Johnny Radelat, who also played with Gary Clark Jr. $13-$60, 8 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Mike McMahan

Grrrltoy, Kill Romeo, HoneyBunny

Billed as a Punk Rock Prom, this gig features three woman-fronted and riot grrrl-inspired San Antonio bands — grunge-forward Grrrltoy, power-poppers Kill Romeo and surf-rock adjacent HoneyBunny. Of note: Grrrltoy also is releasing its first EP this month. While organized by SATX Vintage Crawl as a fifth-year anniversary celebration for the Divine Sunshine Collective, a vintage clothing and art spot at the Blue Star Arts Complex, the event doubles as a benefit for the San Antonio Food Bank, complete with a raffle, a can drive and multiple vendors. $5-10, 7 p.m., Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, brickatbluestar.com. — Dalia Gulca

Friday, Oct. 20

Ready Revolution, HoneyBunny

You may know San Antonio-bred brothers Emilio and Diego Navaira from their former outfit The Last Bandoleros. But if you don't know Ready Revolution, you're missing out on candy-coated melodies that will have you humming long after their set of rocking power-pop is done. Though the brothers live in Nashville now, the band is making a homecoming for this gig — including new bassist Emely Navaira, who also happens to be their sister. Don't sleep on SA's own HoneyBunny, who gets crowds dancing with a signature mix of bouncy No Doubt-style pop and funky, punky rock. $15-$80, 8:30 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — MM

Bewitched, Kontravoid, Buzz Kull

Tricks, treats and kinks are on tap at the Bonham Exchange with DJ collective Bewitched hosting a dark-themed rave billed as Kink O Ween. In addition to the DJs, the night will feature live acts Kontravoid, which hails from Vancouver, and Buzz Kull, who call Australia home. As the name expects, fetish performers will round out the bill. Free-$15 (depends on age and entry time), 9 p.m., Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com. — Danny Cervantes

Saturday, Oct. 21

Esmé Patterson, Susannah Joffe

Those looking for a little pastoral relaxation could do worse than check out Esmé Patterson's recent single "Circles." The song channels Mazzy Star singer Hope Sandoval's warm-blanket voice. But don't box Patterson in. While she has a history in folk, she's expanded her palette to include dream pop, noisy roots rock and more. $15, 7 p.m., Tandem, 310 Riverside Drive, (210) 455-5400, tandemsatx.net. — MM

