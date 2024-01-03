Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Garrett T. Capps, Haley Reinhart and more

click to enlarge Katelyn Earhart Garrett T. Capps performs at Paper Tiger in 2021.

Even in the normally quiet week as people recover from the holidays, San Antonio's live music options haven't slowed down. Whether your tastes run to vocal jazz, pop-punk, Americana or tribute acts, there's something for your ears.



Thursday, Jan. 4

Haley Reinhart

Talented jazz vocalist Haley Reinhart’s career has featured interesting twists and turns. For one, a third-place finish on American Idol led to a slot at the 2012 Lollapalooza — an unlikely but compelling trajectory. She’s also been featured on TV shows and even guested on famed actor Jeff Goldblum’s 2018 album of jazz standards. Her versatile vocal technique places her alongside modern greats Amy Winehouse and Adele. $36, 8 p.m., Carver Community Cultural Center, 226. N. Hackberry St., (210) 207-7211, thecarver.org. — Bill Baird

Friday, Jan. 5

Slaughter Beach, Dog; Sun June

Slaughter Beach, Dog was initially the solo project of Jake Ewald of revered Philadelphia emo band Modern Baseball. However, the project has taken on a life of its own, evolving into a full-fledged band to realize its mellow take on indie-rock. The music slides along at its own pace, unfussy and unhurried. As such, the comma in the band’s name seems strangely consistent with its music. Austin’s Sun June opens the night with R&B-inflected regret pop. $26-$30, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — BB

Saturday, Jan. 6

Garrett T. Capps & NASA Country, Tele Novella, Elnuh, Precious Gems

Local luminaries Garrett T. Capps & NASA Country had a packed lineup that also includes Lockhart’s Tele Novella, a group that’s a fused medieval aesthetic and honky tonk twang on its latest Kill Rock Stars LP, Poet’s Tooth. San Antonio-to-Arizona shoegaze transplant Elnuh and Austin band Precious Gems round out the bill. Precious Gems — the newest project from Little Mazarn’s Lindsay Verrill and Nicole Hale — has the erstwhile folkies exploring charged ambience and enjoyable uncertainty. $10, 8 p.m., Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com. — Dalia Gulca

Sunday, Jan. 7

Brandon Padier and Black Gold, Favorite Son, Chavela!

Hometown singer-songwriter Brandon Padier will celebrate the release of his latest album, Kintsugi, with this Sunday matinee show. Expect the performance to highlight the gifted multi-instrumentalist and his talented supporting players. The polish on the album’s first single “Still Learning” shines through, making it a perfect fit for honky-tonk jukeboxes. $10, 5 p.m., Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerosesa.com. — Danny Cervantes

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Smoking Popes

Chicago’s Caterer brothers, Josh, Eli and Matt, formed a band in the parents’ basement in 1990 that eventually emerged as the pop-punk outfit Smoking Popes. The group’s 1994 single “Need You Around” broke out on the “Clueless” soundtrack and earned an invite to tour with Green Day. The Smoking Popes’ latest single, “Madison,” shows that the brothers can still bring it with their bouncy brand of punk. $18, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — DC

Saturday, Jan. 13

Goon Squad Presents: A David Bowie Tribute

Since 2016, members of San Antonio synth-pop band Moon Tokki have presented an annual tribute to the music and fashion of icon David Bowie. This year’s blowout promises to be the biggest yet, with a Bowie costume contest, a Bowie-themed photo booth, local vendors and a drag performance from House of Eternas. $15-$20, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — BB

