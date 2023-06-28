Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Hello Seahorse!, ACRAZE, Death Valley Girls and more

LA-based psych act Death Valley Girls pack a surprising amount of variety into its sound.

By on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge DJ ACRAZE is headed to San Antonio's 1902 on Friday. - Courtesy Photo / 1902
Courtesy Photo / 1902
DJ ACRAZE is headed to San Antonio's 1902 on Friday.

Diversity rules the week when it comes to live music in San Antonio.

Those seeking out sweet sounds have the option of checking out one of Mexico's top alt-rock exports, a Staten Island-born DJ making waves with his house edits, an LA psych-rock act that takes sonic chances and a homegrown singer-songwriter known for both his musical and songwriting chops.

Thursday, June 29

The Wild Sweet, Auji Collective

Texas Public Radio's Summer Night City concert series is taking an indie-pop turn in this installation featuring San Antonio bands The Wild Sweet and Auji Collective. The Wild Sweet's reverb-drenched and danceable tunes drip with ethereal, dreamlike qualities. Meanwhile, Auji Collective — so named because they're an actual musical collective of artists supporting each other's efforts — flow in and out of indie-rock beats. Expect sweet romantic ballads embellished with retro twang, bright guitars and vocals that sound like they're coming out of a telephone receiver. Free, 7:30 p.m., Legacy Park, 103 W. Houston St. — Dalia Gulca

Friday, June 30

Hello Seahorse!, Estereoromance

Over the years, Mexican alt-rockers Hello Seahorse! have shared the stage with bands top-billed U.S. acts including the Beastie Boys and The Killers. Formed in Mexico City in 2005, the group has released seven studio albums and are touring in support of their forthcoming release Híper. Their most recent album, Disco Estimulante, earned the group a Latin Grammy nomination for "Best Alternative Album" in 2020. $25-$30, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

ACRAZE

Staten Island-born DJ ACRAZE knows may not be a household name like Steve Aoki. Yet. Just give him time. ACRAZE's house edit of the 2006 R&B hit "Do It To It" by Cherish reached 12 billion streams globally and was named "Dance Song of The Year" by iHeartRadio in 2021. Since then, he's parlayed his success into a Vegas residency. $25, 9 p.m., 1902, 1174 E. Commerce St., (210) 941-3010, 1902satx.com. — DC

Saturday, July 1

Death Valley Girls, Soft Gems, DJ Carlos

While billed as a psychedelic outfit, Death Valley Girls puts the emphasis on strong songwriting rather than trippy jams. Hailing from LA — and sounding like it — the band evokes classic sounds of bands ranging from the Velvet Underground to the Brian Jonestown Massacre as they question the nature of reality. There's also a fair amount of variety in the band's sound as it occasionally mines the dark menace of Black Sabbath and the boogie of ZZ Top. Vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Bonnie Bloomgarden also can switch between clear, soulful melodies and Yoko Ono-style warbling. $15-$20, 7 p.m., Tandem, 310 Riverside Dr., (210) 455-5400, tandemsatx.net. — Mike McMahan

Cooper Greenberg, The Golden Roses

San Antonio's Cooper Greenberg is the kind of singer-songwriter who brings both memorable tunes and serious guitar chops to the table. Greenberg knows his way around a fretboard and can also deliver lyrics that cut deep. Don't sleep on Austin's The Golden Roses, a band steeped in Texas music styles from bluegrass to swing to traditional country. Thanks to a recent overhaul, violinist Heather Rae Johnson has added co-lead vocalist to her list of duties. $5, 9:30 p.m., Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's, (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com. — MM

