Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Hickoids, Volcán, Ska Explosion and more

Rockabilly and swing revivalist Brian Setzer is also bringing his guitar skills to the Alamo City.

By on Tue, Mar 5, 2024 at 1:16 pm

click to enlarge The Hickoids opened for Reverend Horton Heat at Paper Tiger in 2022. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
The Hickoids opened for Reverend Horton Heat at Paper Tiger in 2022.

This week's live music options are about getting people up and moving.

From rockabilly and swing revivalist Brian Setzer and two-steppin' cowpunk ensemble Hickoids to a daylong ska fest and the dance floor-ready Latin grooves of Volcán, these are performers that inspire more than passive listening.

Wednesday, March 6

Brian Setzer, Yates McKendree

Rockabilly will never die. Not as long as guitar whiz Brian Setzer continues to carry the torch, anyway. The three-time Grammy winner and Stray Cats founder has built his career on fusing revved-up, backbeat-driven rock 'n' roll with swing, doo-wop and whatever else strikes his fancy. Setzer's Rockabilly Riot! tour will cover his Stray Cats catalog in addition to solo work such as the album The Devil Always Collects, released last September. $49.50-$109.50, 7:30 p.m., Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — Danny Cervantes

Friday, March 8

Hickoids, Labretta Suede

The long-running cowpunk institution Hickoids, led by SA music guru Jeff Smith, blends hardcore country with hardcore punk in a manner that'll leave both crowds scratching their heads. Rounding out the evening of cowpunk bliss is New Zealand's Labretta Suede, whose exuberant take on U.S. roots music is perhaps only possible as an outsider looking in. Free, 8 p.m., Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., thelonesomerose.com. — Bill Baird

Saturday, March 9

Volcán, Vanita Leo, Pochos Chidos, Sonora Hechicera and more

San Antonio band Volcán is bringing its explosive, infectious dance party to the second installment of Noche Cumbiaberra, a mini-music fest celebrating an array of Latin sounds. The packed night also features the sounds of Vanita Leo, Pochos Chidos and Sonora Hechicera, among others. $20, 6 p.m., Jaime's Place, 1514 W. Commerce St., instagram.com/jaimesplace, (210) 564 - 9083. — BB

Sunday, March 10

Ska Explosion

San Antonio possesses a surprisingly deep bench of ska bands — and what better way to get a sense of the scene than sampling a whole bunch of 'em in one day? The prog-ska of seven-piece Young Costello, the ska-jazz of Rat King Cole and the ska-punk of Vision 98 showcase an array of approaches to the Jamaica-born reggae precursor. The bill also includes quintessential SA ensembles Spikes Like Us and Updog, along with out-of-town bands Royal Space Chimps and Madaline. $20, 4 p.m., The Starlighter, 1910 Fredericksburg Road, thestarlighter.com. — Dalia Gulca

