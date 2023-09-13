BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Jawbreaker, Vanilla Ice, Roselit Bone and more

This week, Alamo City music fans have choices that look both to the future and the past.

By on Wed, Sep 13, 2023 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Jawbreaker was an early influence on emo, courtesy of frontman Blake Schwarzenbach's heart-on-sleeve lyrics and an ability to craft infectious melodies. - Wikimedia Commons / Aaron Rubin
Wikimedia Commons / Aaron Rubin
Jawbreaker was an early influence on emo, courtesy of frontman Blake Schwarzenbach's heart-on-sleeve lyrics and an ability to craft infectious melodies.

San Antonio music fans have the option this week of gazing back to a familiar past or discovering new acts that move the ball forward.

Both certainly have their appeal. And we're not going to judge if you're in the mood for nostalgia.

On the "familiar past" front, influential post-hardcore band Jawbreaker will bring smart sounds to the Aztec Theatre, potentially playing to fans too young to have seen the band during its heyday. Meanwhile, The Espee will host the I Love the'90s tour — a nostalgia-filled package featuring Vanilla Ice, 2 Live Crew and other rap acts from the Yo! MTV Raps era.

Those looking to hear musicians charting new territory may want to check out New Jersey's Keep Flying, who have an updated take on pop-punk that incorporates a horn section, while Portland, Oregon's Roselit Bone brings an arty, gothy sensibility to roots country.

Wednesday, Sept 13

Keep Flying, Stifler, Last Time, 40% Dolomite, Bay Street

New Jersey's Keep Flying makes pop-punk music for the modern age — and its trombones and saxophones give a tinge of ska to the proceedings. The support from three San Antonio and Florida pop-punk bands is more varied than one might expect, incorporating elements of screamo to post-hardcore to alternative and back again. $10, 9:30 p.m., The Amp Room, 2407 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 320-2122, theamproom.com. — Dalia Gulca

Thursday, Sept. 14

Jawbreaker, Joyce Manor, Grumpster

It's a familiar story. Band makes brilliant but under-appreciated album and throws in the towel. Such is the case with the reunited Jawbreaker. The band was an early influence on emo, courtesy of frontman Blake Schwarzenbach's heart-on-sleeve lyrics and an ability to craft infectious melodies. After signing to a major label, Jawbreaker dropped Dear You, an achingly sincere bit of punk rock powered by a rhythm section that played with the aggressiveness of Iron Maiden. Apparently, we were too busy screaming "sell out" to bask in the album's glory. $39.50-$79, 7 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — Mike McMahan

Saturday, Sept. 16

Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, 2 Live Crew, Color Me Badd, Young MC

Billed as the I Love the'90s package tour, this nostalgia-laden lineup seems like it could have actually come together on an Oyster Bake stage. In addition to doing the "Ninja Rap" with Vanilla Ice, you can "Bust A Move" with Young MC, "rock right now" with Rob Base, "get sexed up" with Color Me Badd and bask in the respectful dialogue of 2 Live Crew — all in one star-studded evening. Word to your mother. $49.50-$89.50, 8 p.m., The Espee, 1174 E. Commerce St., (210) 226-5700, theespee.com. — Danny Cervantes

Roselit Bone, Christine Roberts, Sheverb

Portland, Oregon-based Roselit Bone delves into a unique brand of goth-country on its new album Ofrenda. Although the group's countrified foundation draws from timeless sources such as ranchera and rockabilly music, the lyrics crooned by singer Charlotte McCaslin frequently touch on the turmoils of modern life. Think of Roselit Bone as an alternative honky-tonk soundtrack for the past few years' wild ride of pandemics, wildfires and other calamities. $10, 9 p.m., Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerosesa.com. — DC

