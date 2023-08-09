Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Jenny and the Mexicats, The Queers, Kicksie and more

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Jenny and the Mexicats Jenny and the Mexicats have grown into a borderless fusion of music drawing inspiration from flamenco, jazz, reggae and rockabilly.

Fans of Latin music taken in adventurous directions have a couple of reasons to mark their calendars.

Jenny and the Mexicats — a group that mixes jazz, rockabilly and reggae with cumbias, flamenco and more — will perform at Sam's Burger Joint Thursday. Meanwhile, Los Cogelones, a band of five indigenous brothers from Mexico who bash out punk in the Nahuatl language, will headline a freewheeling español gig Monday at the Lonesome Rose.

And those aren't the only reason to read on, music fans.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Jenny and the Mexicats

From humble origins in Madrid, Spain, Jenny and the Mexicats have grown into a borderless fusion of music drawing inspiration from flamenco, jazz, reggae and rockabilly. Frontwoman Jenny Ball was born in the United Kingdom, but effortlessly switches between English and Spanish while ably supported by her Mexicats. The group's last full album, 2019's Fiesta Ancestral, pushed its unique sound further by mixing in other Latin influence such as cumbias and mariachi ballads. $22-$180, 8 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Danny Cervantes

Saturday, Aug. 12

Thunder Horse, Sýr, Diamond Denim

San Antonio-rooted Thunder Horse cites Black Sabbath and the New Wave of British Heavy Metal as primary influences and even uses a quadrophonic sound system to give its shows a classic, '70s hard rock sound. But don't count on empty nostalgia from these guys. Instead, expect this release party to pull heavily from Thunder Horse's new LP After The Fall, which combines slow-and-slower, lead-heavy riffing with catchy vocal melodies that are just harsh enough to keep its sound grounded in the now. The gig also marks the debut of Sýr, a new metal outfit that we must state for transparency's sake includes Current Editor-in-Chief Sanford Nowlin. Free, 9:30 p.m., The Mix, 2423 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 900-2772, themixsa.com. — Mike McMahan

The Queers, The Jasons, The Radio Buzzkills

After being inspired by seeing Black Flag, Joe P. King (aka Joe Queer) formed punk rock outfit The Queers in New Hampshire in 1981. Over four decades, he's remained the only constant member of the band and a near-constant source of controversy for his polarizing political views. The Queers continue to put out new material, most recently a punk-tinged cover of AC/DC's "You Shook Me All Night Long". $20-$22, 7 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/vibesunderground. — DC

Sunday, Aug. 13

Kicksie, She's a Robot, Mary Maria

Combining exuberant rock sounds with a childlike sense of wonder, Toronto's Kicksie reminds all of us of the value of youthful enthusiasm. Giuliana Mormile, the 22-year-old mastermind behind the project, has put out four albums of its music since 2018, using her warm vocals lure in an audience. Recommended for listeners who enjoy high-impact, accessible melodies. $10, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — MM

Monday, Aug. 14

Los Cogelones, GranMoreno, Eterno Scroll

indigenous While the Lonesome Rose may be known for its countrified ambiance, the venue opens the stage to bands far beyond the bounds of twang — for example, experimental indigenous Mexican rock. Los Cogelones is a band of five indigenous brothers from south of the border who create genre-defying punk in the Nahuatl language. Making use of native instruments alongside electric guitars and a drum set, Los Cogelones bridge their members' heritage with a love for rock 'n' roll. Mexico City rock duo Gran Moreno and Austin-based psych-rock-reggaeton band Eterno Scroll will provide support. $10-$15, 8 p.m., The Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com. — Dalia Gulca

