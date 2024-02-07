Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Morat, Portugal. The Man, Shinyribs and more

Enjoy exclusive drink specials from dozens of San Antonio Icehouses | 2/23 - 3/3

Two free shows featuring local talent are also on the calendar.

By on Wed, Feb 7, 2024 at 10:22 am

click to enlarge Morat exploded onto the scene with the 2015 hit "Mi Nuevo Vicio." - Secretaría de Cultura Ciudad de México
Secretaría de Cultura Ciudad de México
Morat exploded onto the scene with the 2015 hit "Mi Nuevo Vicio."

From a couple of free shows featuring local talent to a sold out one by indie-pop darlings Portugal. The Man, it's a busy week for live music in San Antonio. Let's check it out.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Los #3 Dinners

Like long-lost cousins of ? and the Mysterians and Sam the Sham, Los #3 Dinners specialize in wild and rowdy Tex-Mex garage-rock that transcends genres. Originally starting as Los #2 Dinners, the group's early work channeled the confrontational, anti-disco energy of punk rock. While the confrontational part may be toned down, the energy remains. Free, 8 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., samsburgerjoint.com. — Bill Baird

Friday, Feb. 9

Portugal. The Man, Snacktime

Experimental-minded indie-poppers Portugal. The Man are among the top-notch acts christening The Pearl's new and intimate Stable Hall venue. Little surprise this show sold out early. The Alaska-to-the-Pacific Northwest transplants kicked around for roughly a dozen years before landing the 2017 smash "Feel It Still." Last summer, the band, working with a variety of collaborators, released the album Chris Black Changed My Life, which spawned the singles "Dummy" and "Summer of Luv." Sold Out, 8 p.m., Stable Hall, 307 Pearl Parkway, stablehall.com. — Danny Cervantes

Saturday, Feb. 10

Morat

The members of Latin pop-rock sensation Morat have known each other since they were kids growing up in Bogota, Colombia. The group exploded onto the scene with the 2015 hit "Mi Nuevo Vicio," an early collaboration with Paulina Rubio. Now platinum hitmakers, Morat recently released the EP, Antes De Que Amanezca. $39.50-$249.50, 8 p.m., Boeing Center at Tech Port, 3331 General Hudnell Drive, (210) 600-3699, boeingcentertechport.com. — DC

Los Callejeros de San Anto and Conjunto Heritage Taller

Lerma's, one of San Antonio's iconic conjunto venues, was spared the wrecking ball and has been resurrected as a West Side community center. In a nod to its conjunto roots, Lerma's is hosting a free "Be My Main Squeeze Baile" Valentine's Day show featuring Tejano, cumbia, norteño, etc. band Los Callejeros de San Anto and students from Conjunto Heritage Talle (CHT), an organization dedicated to the preservation of traditional conjunto music. All proceeds from drinks sold at the event will benefit CHT. Free, 6:00 p.m., Lerma's, 1602 N. Zarzamora St., (210) 449-2231. — BB

Sunday, Feb. 11

Archer Oh, INOHA, The Lemon Trees

Garage-rock band Archer Oh was formed in 2015 in Moreno Valley, California, the brainchild of lead singer and guitarist Arturo "Archer" Medrano. Although the reverb-drenched twang of surf music figures heavily in its sound, so do big pop hooks and an easygoing vocal delivery. Local pop-punk outfit INOHA and sometimes-abrasive dance rock group The Lemon Trees round out the diverse bill. $15, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Dalia Gulca

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Shinyribs

What better way to celebrate Fat Tuesday than with the swamp-funk party of Austin's Shinyribs? Frontman Kevin Russell got his start playing the raucous Americana of The Gourds, who recorded with San Antonio legend Doug Sahm before his passing. After The Gourds went on hiatus, Russell's Shinyribs, previously a side-project, became the main event, and he's never looked back. Bring your Mardi Gras beads and laissez les bons temps rouler. $26-$48, Brauntex Theater of the Performing Arts, 290 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, brauntex.org. — BB

