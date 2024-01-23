Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Moving Panoramas, Los Texmaniacs, Lyle Lovett and more

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Kathy Hutchins Los Texmaniacs play Stable Hall Saturday, Jan. 27.

San Antonio's recent cold snap made it difficult to lure music fans out to venues, but with that behind us, there's great music on the horizon and no compelling reason not to check it out. Whether you're craving jazz takes on Disney tunes, the shoegazy pop of Moving Panoramas or the infectious conjunto of Los Texmaniacs, there's plenty out there for your ears.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Kid Fears, sleep well, Cement Diver

Atlanta shoegazers Kid Fears were born from a solo project from lead singer Rose Ewing and began touring as a band in 2021. Inspired by Low and My Bloody Valentine, Ewing's honest and quiet lyrics are punctuated with moments of distortion and rhythmic musicality. Kid Fears' second album, Undying Love, was released this past summer. $10, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Wednesday, Jan. 24-Thursday, Jan. 25

Lyle Lovett and his Quasi-Cowboy Band

Consider this performance by legendary Texas artist Lyle Lovett at legendary Texas venue Gruene Hall musical nirvana. While Lovett tends to play the Majestic when he hits the area, seeing the Cowboy Man in the state's oldest dance promises to be an intimate and amazing experience. Lovett's career spans more than four decades, and whether he's exploring country, Americana, big band or movie soundtracks, his soulful songwriting always reveals the deeper truths of the human experience. $99.50, 8 p.m., Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, (830) 606-1281, gruenehall.com. — DC

Thursday, Jan. 25

A Tribute to the Music of Walt Disney

Old-school Disney musical numbers have an ineffable magic to them, like they've been plucked from the Great American Songbook. Following a highly successful 2023 Disney tribute, regular performers at the Pearl's Jazz, TX, aim to repeat the magic with a 1960s-style jazz ensemble led by Brandon Guerra, Adam Carrillo and friends. The group will take on such classics as "The Bare Necessities" and "When You Wish Upon a Star." If this show ends up selling out, keep your eyes peeled. Two more performances will follow in February. $25, 7 p.m., Jazz, TX, 312 Pearl Parkway, jazztx.com. — Bill Baird

Friday, Jan. 26

Slow Joy

With his solo project Slow Joy, Esteban Flores backs up his deeply personal emo-tinged lyrics with a grungy guitar sound. A Dallas native who's also in the band Feeves, Flores was encouraged by a therapist to use his music to process grief. The benefit of this expression plays out on Slow Joy singles such as "Crawling" and "Soft Slam" that have Flores gaining fans via TikTok. $18-$20, 8 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/vibesunderground. — DC

Saturday, Jan. 27

Los Texmaniacs, featuring Augie Meyers and Flaco Jimenez

All hail the puro San Antonio torch bearers! The Texmaniacs, led by Max and Josh Baca, bring an energetic update to the classic bajo sexto- and accordion-driven conjunto sound, while Meyers and Jimenez are, to put it mildly, are part of our city's musical Mount Rushmore. $28, 7:30 p.m., Stable Hall, 307 Pearl Parkway, stablehall.com. — BB

Moving Panoramas, Pussy Gillette, The Ghost Wolves, Lauren Lakis

Moving Panoramas deliver a compellingly dreamy shoegaze pop that lulls with its swirling beauty. Little surprise the Austin group has earned praise from NPR, the BBC and Paste Magazine. Frontwoman Leslie Sisson boasts an impressive rock resume, having played or guested with Matt Pond PA, Nada Surf, Mark Gardener of Ride, Broken Social Scene, American Analog Set and The Posies. The rest of the acts on the bill round out a night of powerful music made by women. Pussy Gillette rattles the walls with ass-kicking garage rock, The Ghost Wolves channel prime White Stripes, and Lauren Lakis opens the evening with melodic 4AD-style bliss. $12, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — BB

