Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Silversun Pickups, Epik High, Marisela and more

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Sterling Munksgard Known for a densely layered alternative-rock sound, Silversun Pickups formed in 2000, playing gigs in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles, which inspired its moniker.

San Antonio's live music stages will host to a diverse assortment of international acts this week, including Mexican pop group OV7, South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High and Tokyo-based oddballs Loolowningen & the Far East Idiots.

But if good old American music is what you're hankering for, there's that too. Jazz fans have a performance by eight-time Grammy-winning bassist Christian McBride to look forward to, and alt-rock enthusiasts can bask in the warmth of the Silversun Pickups.

Thursday, Mar. 2

OV7

Latin-pop group OV7 formed in 1989 when its members were fresh-faced, prepubescent kids singing Spanish-language covers of 1950s and 1960s tunes. Appropriately enough, it was originally called La Onda Vaselina or The Vaseline Wave, a name inspired by the musical Grease. The group opted for the sleeker moniker OV7 in 1999, and along with it, a more contemporary image and sound. The Mexico-based group is touring the United States as part of an extended celebration of its 30th anniversary. $54.45 and up, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com. — Marco Aquino

Epik High

This South Korean hip-hop trio might not be the Beastie Boys, but they sure are changing the landscape of the genre by integrating old-school beats with modern lo-fi sounds. The emcees switch between their native language and English smoothly on some songs. Despite the South Korean government censoring the group's albums for tackling subjects including war, education and religion, it remains one of the most successful rap acts in its home country. $36.40-$195.50, 8 p.m., Boeing Center at Tech Port, 3331 General Hudnell Drive, (210) 600-3699, boeingcentertechport.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Friday, Mar. 3

Marisela

Known as "La Dama de Hierro" and "Latin Madonna," Marisela Hernandez began recording pop albums in 1984 at the tender age of 18. In the mid-1990s she expanded her sound by collaborating with ranchera and mariachi artists Vikki Carr and Joan Sebastian. Marisela's current ¡Vámonos! Tour includes stops in the U.S., Chile and Mexico. $54.75-$139.75, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com. — MA

Saturday, March 4

Christian McBride's New Jawn

Eight-time Grammy-winning jazz bassist and composer Christian McBride has recorded 18 albums while appearing on over 300 recordings as a sideman. His many other roles include bandleader, educator, broadcaster and artistic director of the Newport Jazz Festival. McBride has shown an enthusiasm for bringing his hard-swinging sound to music that ranges from big band and post-pop to jazz funk and neo-soul. His versatility has also allowed him to work with both small groups and ambitious, large-scale ensembles. $49.50-$64.50., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — MA

The Oxys

Punk rock has been around for a long time, and the ever-evolving genre taken many forms. But some bands like Austin's the Oxys, like to keep things old-school. That approach likely stems from guitarist Jason "Ginchy" Kottwitz, whose resume includes time in a reformed version of the Dead Boys. That group's seminal 1977 album Young, Loud and Snotty sums up the Oxys' approach. As a side note, vocalist Phil "Punkrockphil" Davis is back on stage after recovering from a coma he fell into last summer, which forced him to relearn how to sing. Now that is punk rock. Free, 8 p.m., The Mix, 2423 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 900-2772, themixsa.com. — Mike McMahan

Silversun Pickups, Paris Jackson

Known for a densely layered alternative-rock sound, Silversun Pickups formed in 2000, playing gigs in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles, which inspired its moniker. The band's releases "Lazy Eye" and "Well Thought Out Twinkles" both landed high on Billboard's Modern Rock Tracks in 2007, leading to opening slots for Wolfmother and the Foo Fighters. The band's 2009 album Swoon built on that success with breakouts songs including "Panic Switch" and "Substitution." Silversun Pickups' latest release, Physical Thrills features bassist Nikki Monninger as lead vocalist on "Alone on a Hill", which allows her to channel her inner Kate Bush. And don't sleep on opener Paris Jackson. Despite being Michael Jackson's daughter, the budding singer-songwriter's brooding, emotionally raw music sounds nothing like her dad's poppy R&B. $49.50-$169.50, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — Danny Cervantes

Tuesday, Mar. 7

Loolowingen & the Far East Idiots, Sarafonics, Powdered Wig Machine

Tokyo-based Loolowningen & the Far East Idiots bills itself as an "avant-punk/alternative-blues trio," which gets to the basics of its minimalist, skronky style driven by a tight-wound rhythm section. Meanwhile, San Antonio's the Sarafonics started making music in late 2021 yet bring to mind the indie-rock sensibilities of a decade earlier, especially the folk-tinged elements of Death Cab for Cutie and Dr. Dog. The Sarafonics' sweet and lovelorn lyrics, velvety vocals and leisurely guitars make for a soothing listen perfect for a summer road trip. Psychedelic punk band — and art collective and surreal web series — Powdered Wig Machine rounds out the diverse bill. Free, 7 p.m., Burleson Yard Beer Garden, 430 Austin St., (210) 354-3001, burlesonyardbeergarden.com. — Dalia Gulca

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter