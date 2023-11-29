Live Music in San Antonio This Week: We Are Scientists, the Meteors, Old 97's and more

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Drew de F Fawkes We Are Scientists has banged out eight studio albums over the years with a variety of collaborators.

This week, San Antonio music fans have the chance to check out a couple of OG practitioners of their respective subgenres.On Friday, the Meteors, one of the first and most influential psychobilly bands will bring its mix of rockabilly, punk and horror imagery to Vibes Underground, while Dallas-based alt-country trailblazers the Old 97's will bring its "Holiday Hoopla" show to Gruene Hall that same night. Someone needs to invent a time machine so anybody who's a fan of both can witness both shows.If night of those float your boat, there's always the death metal of Fort Worth's Frozen Soul and the synthy post-punk sounds of We Are Scientists.

Friday, Dec. 1

Frozen Soul, 200 Stab Wounds, Judiciary, Tribal Gaze, Slaughter Swamp

Fort Worth-based death metal mavens Frozen Soul are serious about the cold weather vibe. Their latest LP, Glacial Domination, follows up 2021's Crypt of Ice. The band's surprisingly accessible riffs, many rooted in classic metal, are the perfect fit for those who like their death metal straight up — or, perhaps more appropriately, on the rocks. $20-$25, 7:30 p.m., The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 772-1443, therockboxsa.com. — Mike McMahan

We Are Scientists, NEWSKI

Keith Murray and Chris Cain, the duo behind We Are Scientists, have banged out eight studio albums over the years with a variety of collaborators, the latest being drummer Keith Carne. In January, the group released Lobes, which eschewed the synth-heavy sound of earlier releases, adding more guitars while retaining a danceable and upbeat sound. $20, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

The Meteors

London's The Meteors have described themselves as the originators of the psychobilly scene. While it's open to debate whether The Meteors bear sole responsibility for the genre, the band has been at it since 1980 and it was certainly among the first to blend punk, rockabilly, horror and macabre imagery. Thanks to touring and a stream of releases, the group continues to command respect from psychobilly fans worldwide. $18-$18-$20, 8 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/vibesunderground. — DC

Old 97's, Janet Ray Reddick

Dallas alt-country outfit the Old 97's is looking to kick the season off right with a show it's billing as a "Holiday Hoopla." It's not unreasonable to expect tunes from the band's 2018 Christmas LP Love the Holidays. $25, 8 p.m., Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Road, (830) 606-1281, gruenehall.com. — MM

Saturday, Dec. 2

The Frog and Bandit, The Khost, Mary Maria, Medusa Complex

This lineup of San Antonio- and Austin-based bands offers a variety of indie sounds. The Frog & Bandit combine twinkly guitar work with gloomy lyricism, while The Khost lean into trance-inducing music with gooey vocals. Mary Maria makes music with a sad-yet-unhurried air, and Medusa Complex offers a grittier sound with abrasive, wailing vocals emblematic of Midwest-style emo. Free, 7 p.m., Tandem, 310 Riverside Drive, (210) 455-5400, tandemsatx.net. — Dalia Gulca

