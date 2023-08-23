Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Weathers, Matute, Mad Caddies and more

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Justin Higuchi Weathers' track "I'm Not OK" pulls off a wacky B-52s-style vibe.

"Eclectic" is the word of the week when it comes to live music in San Antonio.

Fans can expect to see a veteran Mexican rock act unleash its Party Monster Tour, a "psychedelic cumbia punk" duo explore twisted tropical sounds and homegrown Tex-Mex punk band Piñata Protest pair up with a long-running ska band — and that's only the beginning.

Read on for more, friends.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Matute

When you bill your road jaunt the Party Monster Tour, you're setting a certain expectation. And Mexican rock act Matute has the skills to pay the bills. For one thing, this tour is rooted in a rock en Español's '80s and '90s sounds — a call back to days when it seemed like there was stuff to celebrate, unlike our current tumultuous era. Expect Matute to not only bring the rock but show a deft hand with ballads and even cumbia. The band relies on big production elements and a flowing style to keep audiences on their feet and dancing. $44.50-$174.50, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com. — Mike McMahan

Ston the Band, Elnuh, Jejune Stars

SA-based Ston the Band, musical brainchild of a person of the same name, recently dropped a debut album that offers an alternative take on singer-songwriter folk. While there's storytelling a plenty, an indie twang drenches the album and math rock-inspired guitar licks take things further off the beaten path. The show features support from likeminded San Antonian artists. Elnuh specializes in stripped-down, shoegazey tracks with velvety vocals, while Jejune Stars explore wistful indie rock that incorporates folk and other elements. $10, 8 p.m., The Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com. — Dalia Gulca

Friday, Aug. 25

Mad Caddies, Piñata Protest

Formed in 1995, Mad Caddies emerged from Solvang, California — for all you wine drinkers, that's the heart of Pinot Noir country — to bring a bouncy brand of third-wave ska-punk. Led by Chuck Robertson, the sole remaining founding member, the band last released an album in 2018. A reggae-inspired cover of Green Day's "She" from that album, Punkrocksteady, demonstrates the Caddies' range. San Antonio-based Piñata Protest opens with its accordion fueled Tex-Mex punk. $25, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Sunday, Aug. 27

Tropa Magica

The "psychedelic cumbia punk" of brothers David and Rene Pacheco and their Tropa Magica project originates from their East LA upbringing. The duo produced their latest release, III, over email after David relocated to New Mexico. After sending the demos to Rene, the group decided to keep the work "lo-fi" and pure with minimal tweaking. Worthy of note: Tropa Magica's back catalog also includes a 2019 Nirvana-themed LP featuring cumbia-style covers of the grunge legends' work. $15, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — DC

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Weathers, Magic Whatever, Markloveskittens!



Expect Los Angeles alt-rock trio Weathers to deliver a diverse set of indie-pop and -rock that pulls from a diverse source of sounds. The key focus however, is on beat-driven music with atmospheric synths and inescapable ear worms. Check out the track "Happy Pills," which manages to be overtly critical and simultaneously infectious — not an easy thing. Another standout, "I'm Not OK," pulls off a wacky B-52s-style vibe. $20-$22, 7 p.m., The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St. (210) 772-1443, therockboxsa.com. — MM

