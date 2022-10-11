Los Lobos to headline San Antonio's 2022 Día de los Muertos Festival at Hemisfair

click to enlarge Piero F. Giunti Los Lobos has shown a deep knowledge of blues, rock 'n' roll, folk and Mexican music while creating a rich catalog of songs that's stylistically diverse, frequently innovative and somehow also cohesive.

Trailblazing Latin rock band Los Lobos will headline this year's Día de los Muertos Festival, scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 29-30 at Hemisfair.The Grammy-winning East LA ensemble will headline a lineup of more than 50 performers at the 10th iteration of the free, family friendly event. Popularly known as Muertos Fest, the gathering is one of the nation's largest Day of the Dead Celebrations, according to organizers.Los Lobos came out of the vibrant early-'80s Los Angeles music scene that birthed the Blasters, X and the Gun Club, drawing critical praise for its distinctive mix of rock, blues, country and Mexican music.Although best known for a chart-topping 1987 remake of "La Bamba," the band outlasted its brief flirtation with the pop charts and remains a cult favorite. Its 2021 covers album,, won a Grammy for Best Americana Album.Santiago Jimenez Jr., Eddie & the Valiants, El Dusty, Azul, Mariachi las Alteñas and Piñata Protest are also among the musical acts scheduled for this year's Muertos Fest. As in years past, the fest also will feature a children's stage, art vendors a fashion show, poets and numerous community altars.