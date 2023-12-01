LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Mannheim Steamroller brings Christmas tour to San Antonio Dec. 6

Classic holiday album Mannheim Steamroller Christmas has reverberated for nearly 40 years with fans.

Fri, Dec 1, 2023 at 10:15 am

click to enlarge The show blends classical music and rock with instruments such as the violin, harpsichord, keyboard and electric guitar. - ©Sara Hoffman2014
©Sara Hoffman2014
The show blends classical music and rock with instruments such as the violin, harpsichord, keyboard and electric guitar.
Performances by Grammy Award-winning musician and songwriter Chip Davis and Mannheim Steamroller have become such a holiday tradition that it's almost hard to imagine that the group once was credited for revolutionizing Christmas music.

For its current tour, the ensemble will perform Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, the classic holiday album that's reverberated for nearly 40 years with fans. In addition to its blend of classical music and rock featuring instruments such as the violin, harpsichord, keyboard and electric guitar, the show boasts dazzling multimedia effects.

Sure, compared to the pyrotechnics and instrumental shredding of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Mannheim Steamroller's approach might seem quaint, but plenty of fans would argue it's aged well.

$49 and up, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

