Mannheim Steamroller brings Christmas tour to San Antonio Dec. 6

Performances by Grammy Award-winning musician and songwriter Chip Davis and Mannheim Steamroller have become such a holiday tradition that it's almost hard to imagine that the group once was credited for revolutionizing Christmas music.For its current tour, the ensemble will perform, the classic holiday album that's reverberated for nearly 40 years with fans. In addition to its blend of classical music and rock featuring instruments such as the violin, harpsichord, keyboard and electric guitar, the show boasts dazzling multimedia effects.Sure, compared to the pyrotechnics and instrumental shredding of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Mannheim Steamroller's approach might seem quaint, but plenty of fans would argue it's aged well.