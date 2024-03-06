FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

New music festival rocking into San Antonio's Historic Market Square

The announcement of the music festival's launch comes days after organizers of the Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair revealed that event is jumping to Hemisfair.

By on Wed, Mar 6, 2024 at 11:05 am

The first ever Market Square Fest will take place from Saturday, March 9 - Sunday, March 17.
Shutterstock / Christian Hinkle
The first ever Market Square Fest will take place from Saturday, March 9 - Sunday, March 17.
With the Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair relocating to Hemisfair from its longtime roost in Historic Market Square, the downtown mercado is launching a new, week-long music fest to take its place.

More than 70 Tejano, country and rock acts will perform Saturday, March 9 through Sunday, March 17, at the first-ever Market Square Spring Fest. The shows will run noon-3 p.m. on weekends and noon-2 p.m. during the week.

The announcement of the Market Square Spring Fest comes days after organizers of the annual Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair, which has taken place in March at Market Square for the past decade, revealed that event is jumping to Hemisfair.

Market Square Spring Fest's headliners will include Tejano star Jay Perez, country singer Mario Flores and rock band Passing Strangers. The rest of the lineup is available at the festival’s Instagram account.

March 6, 2024

