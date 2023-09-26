P!nk kicks out man for creating disturbance at San Antonio concert

In a video posted by Tik Tok user @3btreasuresco, a man can be seen barging to the front of the stage, phone in hand. The message “Circumcision: Cruel and Harmful” is displayed on its screen.
In the video, P!nk responds by telling the man to “get that shit out of here.”
“What's that say? Oh wow, you're making a whole point right now aren't ya?” she fires back from the stage before shaming the man for blowing money on concert tickets.
“Do you feel good about yourself?" she asks. "You spent all this money to come here and do that..."
Security is later seen escorting the man out of the venue.
So far, the clip has garnered more than 100,000 views and nearly 6,000 likes. In the comment section, P!nk fans praised her quick wit and no-nonsense attitude.
"Best part was when they were pulling him out and she said 'I remember my first beer.' 😂 She killed it last night," said TikTok user DaPlanStan.
"Pink’s energy has always been 'I wish someone would'. And I love that," user chosenyogurt said.
"We were here!! And he took FOREVER to leave because he kept throwing himself on the floor!! 🤣🤣🤣 Child," user rrmtm added.
