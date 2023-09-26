BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

P!nk kicks out man for creating disturbance at San Antonio concert

The man rushed to the front of the stage to show off a message condemning circumcision displayed on his cell phone.

By on Tue, Sep 26, 2023 at 5:19 pm

P!nk performs during a 2019 tour stop in San Antonio.
Jaime Monzon
P!nk performs during a 2019 tour stop in San Antonio.
Pop superstar P!nk is earning praise from fans after booting out a concertgoer who interrupted the acoustic portion of her Monday night performance in San Antonio by showing off a message condemning circumcision.

In a video posted by Tik Tok user @3btreasuresco, a man can be seen barging to the front of the stage, phone in hand. The message “Circumcision: Cruel and Harmful” is displayed on its screen.
@3btreasuresco She put on one hell of a show!!! Even handled booting this man with grace. #pink #concert #summercarnivaltour #alamodome #summercarnival2023 #pinkconcert #sanantoniotx #sanantonio #brandicarlile #fyp ♬ original sound - 3BTreasuresCo

In the video, P!nk responds by telling the man to “get that shit out of here.”

“What's that say? Oh wow, you're making a whole point right now aren't ya?” she fires back from the stage before shaming the man for blowing money on concert tickets.

“Do you feel good about yourself?" she asks. "You spent all this money to come here and do that..."

Security is later seen escorting the man out of the venue.

So far, the clip has garnered more than 100,000 views and nearly 6,000 likes. In the comment section, P!nk fans praised her quick wit and no-nonsense attitude.

"Best part was when they were pulling him out and she said 'I remember my first beer.' 😂 She killed it last night," said TikTok user DaPlanStan.

"Pink’s energy has always been 'I wish someone would'. And I love that," user chosenyogurt said.

"We were here!! And he took FOREVER to leave because he kept throwing himself on the floor!! 🤣🤣🤣 Child," user rrmtm added.

