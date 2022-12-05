Red Hot Chili Peppers will play San Antonio's Alamodome next spring on 23-date tour

General admission tickets go on sale Friday, and presale offers begin Tuesday.

By on Mon, Dec 5, 2022 at 10:47 am

click to enlarge Red Hot Chili Peppers perform live in London during 2022. - Creative Commons / Kreepin Deth
Creative Commons / Kreepin Deth
Red Hot Chili Peppers perform live in London during 2022.
Grammy award-winning pop-rock act the Red Hot Chili Peppers is "Road Trippin" its way to San Antonio's Alamodome as part of a 23-city world tour.

The California-based quartet will perform at the Alamodome Wednesday, May 17. General admission tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, while various presale offers begin at noon Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' matter-of-factly named 2023 Tour will feature a spicy selection of songs from the band's albums Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen, both of which spent time atop Billboard's Top Albums sales chart this year.

Early-2000s critics' darlings The Strokes and R&B bassist-vocalist Thunrdercat will open for the Peppers on the Alamo City stop.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers' show at Houston's Minute Maid Park on Thursday, May 26 is its only other Texas top on the tour.

Ticket price unavailable, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, ticketmaster.com.

