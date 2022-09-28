Review: Multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird enchants during his first-ever San Antonio performance

In addition to being a killer violinist, the singer-songwriter can whistle well enough to dumbfound actual songbirds.

By on Wed, Sep 28, 2022 at 4:37 pm

click to enlarge Bathed in blue light, multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird makes his San Antonio debut. - Kevin Sanchez
Kevin Sanchez
Bathed in blue light, multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird makes his San Antonio debut.
Prolific multi-instrumentalist extraordinaire Andrew Bird had never played San Antonio before Tuesday night, and he chose a perfect venue, the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, to make his debut and treat the city to an enchanting evening. 

Bird's opener, Silvana Estrada, consecrated the space with her death-defying Mexican folk phrasings and cuatro-playing, carrying the set as a solo performer. She's been on tour since January, despite a recent back injury which required her to be helped on and off stage. She's also up for two Grammys: Best New Artist and Best Singer-Songwriter Album.

Like Estrada, Bird's partner in crime — Sam Beam of Iron & Wine — took a busker's approach, armed with only his booming voice, solo guitar, snide banter and the Tobin's warm resonance.

Both openers are gifted with loud enough pipes to have filled the attentive room without amplification, and they requested and received audience vocal participation. In Beam's case, he teasingly likened the crowd's efforts to "bovine orgies." Highlights of his set included the mellow "Call It Dreaming" and the pensive "Talking To Fog."

Following the two solo performances, the Birdman unleashed the full band treatment. In addition to bassist Anna Butterss  — a veteran of tours supporting Phoebe Bridgers, Jenny Lewis and Aimee Mann — his backing included Tyler Chester on keys and Abe Rounds on drums, who worked on Bird's latest album, Inside Problems.

A classically trained violinist in the Suzuki method from the age of 4, Bird's first appearance on my radar was a video series called Take Away Shows, which featured an impromptu performance of his song "Spare-Ohs" on the cobbled streets of Paris. He's the best whistler I've ever heard, capable of dumbfounding actual songbirds.

I followed Bird around SXSW soon after, watching him dance across his loop pedals at a radio station gig as he layered on rock 'n' roll guitar, devilish violin, counterpoint whistling and cerebral lyrics. Discogs lists Bird's catalogue as 22 albums and 49 singles and EPs since 1996.

The peak of Bird's Tobin performance was "Bloodless," and not just because it reworks a line by poet William Butler Yeats and exudes solidarity for the republican cause during the Spanish Civil War. Not just because of that. Should the enemies of art ever attempt a final offensive in these United States, I know which side Andrew Bird will be on.

Let's hope San Antonio is now a regular stop in Bird's unceasing migration.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Concert Reviews articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as the Scorpions rocked San Antonio — like a hurricane, of course

Everything we saw as the Scorpions rocked San Antonio — like a hurricane, of course
Everything we saw as I Prevail and Pierce the Veil brought the power to San Antonio's Tech Port Center

Everything we saw as I Prevail and Pierce the Veil brought the power to San Antonio's Tech Port Center
Everything we saw as Rammstein set San Antonio's Alamodome on fire (literally)

Everything we saw as Rammstein set San Antonio's Alamodome on fire (literally)
Photo Gallery: Norma Jean and Emery laid waste to San Antonio's Vibes Event Center

Photo Gallery: Norma Jean and Emery laid waste to San Antonio's Vibes Event Center

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as the Scorpions rocked San Antonio — like a hurricane, of course

Everything we saw as the Scorpions rocked San Antonio — like a hurricane, of course
Everything we saw as I Prevail and Pierce the Veil brought the power to San Antonio's Tech Port Center

Everything we saw as I Prevail and Pierce the Veil brought the power to San Antonio's Tech Port Center
Everything we saw as Rammstein set San Antonio's Alamodome on fire (literally)

Everything we saw as Rammstein set San Antonio's Alamodome on fire (literally)
Photo Gallery: Norma Jean and Emery laid waste to San Antonio's Vibes Event Center

Photo Gallery: Norma Jean and Emery laid waste to San Antonio's Vibes Event Center

Trending

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: The Flaming Lips, 'Weird Al' Yankovic, Halestorm and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Yankovic's current tour will reportedly focus on original works spanning the quirky singer-accordionist's 14-album discography.

Invincible Czars to perform live score for classic horror film Nosferatu at Alamo Drafthouse

By Mike McMahan

If you want to know the essence of what the Czars do, there you have it: geek culture refracted through classical motifs.

San Antonio indie-rockers The Please Help celebrate new album with Sunday show at Low Country

By Mike McMahan

San Antonio indie-rockers The Please Help celebrate new album with Sunday show at Low Country

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Beach House, Switchfoot, Pepe Aguilar and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Beach House will play SA's Tech Port Arena on Thursday.

Also in Music

Invincible Czars to perform live score for classic horror film Nosferatu at Alamo Drafthouse

By Mike McMahan

If you want to know the essence of what the Czars do, there you have it: geek culture refracted through classical motifs.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: The Flaming Lips, 'Weird Al' Yankovic, Halestorm and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Yankovic's current tour will reportedly focus on original works spanning the quirky singer-accordionist's 14-album discography.

San Antonio indie-rockers The Please Help celebrate new album with Sunday show at Low Country

By Mike McMahan

San Antonio indie-rockers The Please Help celebrate new album with Sunday show at Low Country

Drummer Gerry Gibbs — a headliner at this year’s Jazz’SAlive — is back in San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

Thrasher People is comprised of San Antonio and Austin players including vocalist Michelle Garibay-Carey.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us