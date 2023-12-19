LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

San Antonio music venue Stable Hall at the Pearl will launch next month with free show

The performance will feature Texas singer-songwriters Rob Baird and Angel White.

By on Tue, Dec 19, 2023 at 1:14 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Stable Hall, a new music venue at the historic Pearl Stables, will open in January. - Courtesy Rendering / Clayton Korte
Courtesy Rendering / Clayton Korte
Stable Hall, a new music venue at the historic Pearl Stables, will open in January.
Stable Hall, the much-anticipated music venue inside San Antonio's mixed-use Pearl development, will officially open Saturday, Jan. 13 — and it's celebrating with a free show.

Texas singer-songwriters Rob Baird and Angel White will break in the new concert hall at the performance. Memphis-born Baird has scored critical acclaim for his heartfelt approach to country storytelling. Angel white describes himself as a “western soul” who got his start as a busker in Dallas' Deep Ellum area.

Tickets for the show will be available starting Thursday, Dec. 21, on the Stable Hall website.

The Pearl's landmark Stable Hall  was constructed in the late 19th century and housed the one-time brewery’s draft horses. Now, it’s in the final stages of a massive restoration effort that will transform it into a state-of-the-art venue featuring six full-service bars, a fixed seat mezzanine, hay loft balconies and a large “jewel-box” stage.

Musical acts including Jefferson Clay, Elijah Delgado, Retro Cowgirl, Ryder Grimes, Mark Berry Band, Rosie Flores, West Texas Exiles and Riders in the Sky are also scheduled to appear at Stable Hall next year.

The concert hall, located at 307 Pearl Parkway, boasts a total capacity of 1,000.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Music Stories & Interviews articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Picking Up the Pieces: The messy business of reuniting Girl in a Coma

By Mike McMahan

San Antonio’s Girl in a Coma released three albums of original material and toured relentlessly before a 2018 breakup.

Sunny Sweeney talks about new album Married Alone before her San Antonio-area performance

By Aaron Irons

Sunny Sweeney will perform Saturday, Dec. 16 at New Braunfels' Redbird Listening Room.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Parliament Funkadelic, Dan Deacon, Chavela and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

George Clinton's work with funk pioneers Parliament and the funk-rock hybrid Funkadelic revolutionized music.

Tickets for Marc Anthony's San Antonio show go on sale this week

By Michael Karlis

Marc Anthony is the top-selling tropical salsa artist of all time, moving more than 12 million albums.

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Parliament Funkadelic, Dan Deacon, Chavela and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

George Clinton's work with funk pioneers Parliament and the funk-rock hybrid Funkadelic revolutionized music.

Reggaeton superstar Don Omar is coming to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center in March

By Michael Karlis

Don Omar has won three Latin Grammys and 17 Billboard Latin Music Awards during his career.

Co-headlined Def Leppard-Journey tour coming to San Antonio's Alamodome

By Sanford Nowlin

Def Leppard performs this summer at a rock festival in France.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Bizzy Bone, MDC and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Nothing says "Christmas" quite like lasers and musicians on platforms raised above the crowd.
More

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us