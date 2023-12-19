San Antonio music venue Stable Hall at the Pearl will launch next month with free show

Courtesy Rendering / Clayton Korte
Stable Hall, a new music venue at the historic Pearl Stables, will open in January.
Stable Hall, the much-anticipated music venue inside San Antonio's mixed-use Pearl development, will officially open Saturday, Jan. 13 — and it's celebrating with a free show.
Texas singer-songwriters Rob Baird and Angel White will break in the new concert hall at the performance. Memphis-born Baird has scored critical acclaim for his heartfelt approach to country storytelling. Angel white describes himself as a “western soul” who got his start as a busker in Dallas' Deep Ellum area.
Tickets for the show will be available starting Thursday, Dec. 21, on the Stable Hall website
.
The Pearl's landmark Stable Hall was constructed in the late 19th century and housed the one-time brewery’s draft horses. Now, it’s in the final stages of a massive restoration effort that will transform it into a state-of-the-art venue featuring six full-service bars, a fixed seat mezzanine, hay loft balconies and a large “jewel-box” stage.
Musical acts including Jefferson Clay, Elijah Delgado, Retro Cowgirl, Ryder Grimes, Mark Berry Band, Rosie Flores, West Texas Exiles and Riders in the Sky are also scheduled to appear at Stable Hall next year.
The concert hall, located at 307 Pearl Parkway, boasts a total capacity of 1,000.
